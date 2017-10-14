Support for Free Party falls below support for Greens

Support for the Estonian Center Party grew to 29 percent, while support for the Free Party fell to 3 percent which means that the parliamentary party's support is now even below the support of the non-parliamentary Greens, figures from a survey commissioned by the public broadcaster ERR and carried out by pollster Turu-uuringute AS show ahead of Sunday's local elections.

If parliamentary elections were to be held on Sunday, 29 percent of voters would vote for the Center Party, which is 2 percentage points more than in September. Citizens' support for the Reform Party did not change compared to the previous month, totaling 25 percent.

The rating of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) is also about the same as in September, totaling respectively 13 percent and 7 percent. Support for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) fell 2 percentage points on month to 10 percent. If the support for SDE declining in Tallinn is taken into account, it can be concluded that their opposition to EKRE has not resulted in an increase in ratings for them, ERR reports.

Support for the Greens of Estonia increased to 4 percent, once again moving closer to the 5 percent election threshold, whereas support for the Free Party fell to 3 percent.

The comparison of the combined support of the ruling coalition and the opposition parties, there is a slight advantage on the side of the government parties -- the Center Party, SDE and IRL -- with 46 percent of respondents in favor of government parties and 41 percent in favor of opposition parties -- the Reform Party, EKRE and the Free Party.

Turu-uuringute AS interviewed 1,001 people from all over Estonia for the survey from September 26 through October 10. The survey results feature the answers of those people who had a political preference, which make it as comparable as possible with the outcome of parliamentary elections held during the survey period. Altogether 37 percent of respondents did not have a party preference.