Narva-2 border checkpoint to open Wednesday

The Estonian side of the Narva-2 border checkpoint was completed by the end of 2015.
The Estonian side of the Narva-2 border checkpoint was completed by the end of 2015. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Following several postponements, the Narva-2 pedestrian border crossing point beteen Estonia and Russia will be opened on Nov. 1.

After years of construction work, Russia has also finally finished work on its side and the boder crossing point will be opened to pedestrians, the Estonian Ministry of the Interior said.

Estonian Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE), a Russian Deputy Minister of Transport, Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Director General Elmar Vaher and Estonian state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) board member Tanel Tiits will be present at the opening, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Estonian side of the border checkpoint was completed in May, however there were shortcomings on the construction site on the Russian side, causing the opening of the checkpoint to be postponed.

In June 2015, RKAS and Ehitus5ECO OÜ entered into a contract worth €777,000 for the construction of the Narva-2 border crossing point and reconstruction of the pedestrian bridge. Construction on the Estonian side was completed at the end of 2015.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

narvarkasministry of the interiornarva-2estonian-russian border


Staff & contacts

