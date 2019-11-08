ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Coop Pank submits application to list on Tallinn Stock Exchange ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR
A Coop Pank branch.
A Coop Pank branch. Source: Coop Pank
Economy

Coop Pank AS submitted an application to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange (TSE) on Friday for the listing of its shares on the Baltic Main List.

The decisions of the TSE's Listing Committee and Surveillance Committee made during the procedure will be announced separately, the stock exchange said.

Coop Pank board chairman Margus Rink told ERR on Tuesday that the bank is currently preparing for listing, and that thus far, the process has remained on schedule.

"We are working to ensure that Coop Pank's IPO on the TSE occurs within the next 50 days," Rink said. "It's not possible for us to say at the moment when exactly trading will begin, the cost of shares or the amount of shares to be issued; we'll publish the precise conditions when we announce the IPO."

The most recent Estonian bank to be listed was LHV, whose initial public offering (IPO) and listing occurred in May 2016. Inbank introduced its bonds on the stock exchange that October.

Coop Pank's biggest shareholders are domestic retail chain Coop Pank with 60.4 percent of shares, Andres Sonn with 19.9 percent of shares, and Inbank wit 7.9 percent of shares. Inbank and Sonn intend to exit as shareholders in the course of the bank's IPO.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

coop pankbankstallinn stock exchange
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS
14:14

Defense minister rejects French President Macron's NATO 'brain dead claims

13:44

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 8-14

12:56

Haapsalu cancels fireworks display after dog-owner fears

12:14

Interior minister wants to hike third country labor minimum wage

11:22

Opinion: It all began in Gdansk

10:40

Coop Pank submits application to list on Tallinn Stock Exchange

10:12

Linnahall redevelopment discussions moving forward

09:43

Weekend temperatures to warm up following week of wintry mix

08:57

Opposition wants EKRE minister resignation over conflict of interest

08:35

178 entries submitted to Eesti Laul 2020 song contest

07.11

Circuit court upholds ruling making journalists responsible in false claims

07.11

Social affairs minister: Limit second pillar voluntary withdrawals

07.11

What the papers say: Alcohol restrictions, exchange students, reed crowns

07.11

LIVE: Conference marking Berlin Wall 30th anniversary starts 1.00 p.m.

07.11

Pensioners liable for income tax in 2020 nearly four times 2018 figure

07.11

Järva County school bus driver stopped by police, found to be intoxicated

07.11

European Commission raises Estonia 2019 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

07.11

President 'disappointed' that education system still not Estonian-only

07.11

Bank of Estonia: Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers up 5 percent on year

07.11

Swedbank lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: