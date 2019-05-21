ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Coop Bank's CEO, Margus Rink.
Coop Bank's CEO, Margus Rink. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
News

Coop Pank has opened a cash depositing service in over 100 Coop stores, run by the same company. By mid-summer, the bank says the same function will be available in more than 300 Coop stores across the country.

The rationale for the move is to plug a gap, particularly outside the larger cities in Estonia, where the majority of bank branches are now cash-free, and fewer ATMs are taking cash deposits

"We are going to solve this problem by more than doubling the number of cash depositing points all over Estonia," Margus Rink, board chair at Coop Pank, said, according to a press release.

Only 43 branches of any bank in Estonia currently offer cash transactions, and 213 have deposit ATMs, so the 300 Coop stores to take cash deposits by mid-summer will more than double the options opened, the bank says.

A survey in conjunction with the Estonian Association of Small to Medium Enterprises (EVEA) said the lack of cash depositing options was a problem for 70 percent of the respondents, according to Coop Pank, with nearly 80 percent of entrepreneur respondents saying they needed to deposit cash in the past year.

More than doubling cash deposit options in Estonia

Apparently, close to half purchases at Coop stores are in cash, and existing cash withdrawal services there are used around 1,000 times per day, Rink said, making the deposit service the next logical step.

According to Bank of Estonia statistics, on average, 87,000 cash withdrawals, and 14,000 cash deposits, were made per day, in March 2019.

The new service was opened in 138 Coop stores on May 21, and is set to rise to over 300 by mid-summer, the company says.

The service requires customers to give the cash they want depositing to the supermarket cashier, and confirm payment at the payment terminal in the same way as making a card payment. A receipt is then issued.

Deposits are capped at 1,000 euros daily, for both private and business Coop Pank clients, and 2,000 euros per month for private clients. Business clients can deposit up to 10,000 euros per month, the company says, and coins can be deposited as well as bill.

The service requires an account with Coop Pank, and is free for those clients who have the required Coop Pank banking plan, the bank says, but a fee of two euros plus 0.5 percent of the amount deposited applies for those with other Coop accounts.

Coop Pank is one of the five high street banks operating in Estonia. Its main shareholder is domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, which operates 330 stores. Consolidating 19 associations, Coop Eesti has 80,000 cooperative shareholders and nearly 600,000 loyal customers, the company says.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coop pankbanking in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
11:54

Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director

11:06

Kaljulaid attends Zelensky inauguration in Kiev

09:44

LIVE: 5th annual e-Governance Conference on digital transformation Updated

09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

Opinion
15:29

HeadRead to kick off with Estonian-English poetry evening Tuesday

14:55

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

14:34

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

14:08

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

13:44

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

Business
17.05

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

17.05

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
16:18

Ansip unlikely to stay at EU Commission if he wins parliament seat

15:33

Estonia to get additional representation on two EU committees

15:29

HeadRead to kick off with Estonian-English poetry evening Tuesday

14:55

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

14:34

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

14:08

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

13:44

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

12:59

State budget talks continue at Vihula Manor

11:54

Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director

11:06

Kaljulaid attends Zelensky inauguration in Kiev

10:08

Saturday blackout may have caused Eesti Energia €100,000 in damages

09:44

LIVE: 5th annual e-Governance Conference on digital transformation Updated

09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

20.05

President to open 5th annual e-Governance Conference on Tuesday

20.05

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

20.05

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: