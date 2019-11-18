ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Coop Pank IPO subscription period begins Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News, BNS
Coop Bank CEO Margus Rink at a Coop Pank branch.
Coop Bank CEO Margus Rink at a Coop Pank branch. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
Economy

The subscription period of the initial public offering (IPO) of shares of the Estonian capital-based Coop Pank began on Monday and will last through Nov. 29.

During the IPO, Coop Pank will issue up to 32.2 million new shares and expects to raise €37 million of additional capital to finance its development strategy, according to a company press release.

Retail and professional investors may indicate their wish to purchase Coop Pank shares, which will range in subscription price from €1.15-1.30 per share, during the subscription period from Nov. 18-29. Depending on the final offer price, the total volume of the IPO may reach approximately €55 million.

During the IPO, the bank intends to raise an additional equity capital of €37 million in order to finance its development strategy and the expansion of its business. In the even of a successful IPO, the current equity of €57.3 million can be increased to €95.9 million.  

"We want to make a share of Coop Pank a true people's share, which will be actively traded on the stock exchange and attract many shareholders," Coop Pank CEO Margus Rink said. "During the first years, we see ourselves mainly as a growing company, but according to dividend policy, beginning in spring 2022, the bank is expected to start paying out dividends in the amount of 25 percent of annual profit."

Preference to be given to customers

In case of oversubscription, preference will be given to retail investors and, above all, Coop customers, said Lauri Lind, a spokesperson for IPO financial adviser LHV.

"Preferential distribution for retail investors is valid for up to 2,500 shares, and for those who sign up during the first week — for up to 5,000 shares," Lind said. "During the IPO, however, Coop Pank wants to provide its customers with the preferential distribution of up to 10,000 shares."

Following the successful issue of its shares, Coop Pank will be listedon the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange (TSE). Trading in Coop Pank shares is expected to begin on or about Dec. 9.

SEB offering customers shares without service fee

SEB announced on Monday that it is offering is clients subscription to shares in Coop Pank for free.

"With the listing of Coop shares on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, local investors will be given another opportunity to invest on the domestic market, support Estonia's own company, and be part of the well-being of a financial institution important to our residents which stands out with extensive cash provision in rural areas — namely in places where it is still needed," Priit Tamme, head of markets at SEB, said in a press release.

A Baltic securities account (Nasdaq CSD securities account) is needed to subscribe to Coop shares, which can be opened and in which securities can be subscribed to either via one's online bank or in person at a bank branch.

Based on Estonian capital, Coop Pank is one of five universal banks operating in Estonia. It has 15 branch offices and 28 banking points throughout the country. As of the end of September, 56,300 clients were using the bank for their daily banking. The primary shareholder of the bank is domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, which comprises 330 stores.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

coop pankbankstallinn stock exchangeinitial public offering
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS
18:49

Elron conducts first test run to Turba

18:33

Swedbank misdemeanor proceedings terminated in favor of criminal ones

18:09

SDE chair: Forming committee won't get Ratas out of assessing minister

17:58

Ministry official: Finland still part of Rail Baltica project

17:34

What the papers say: Reform's stalling tactics and workers' rights

17:15

People's Unity Party (RÜE) to close shop and continue as a foundation

16:46

Paper: Listeria scandal hitting supermarket fish sales

16:28

Riigikogu committee to hear Helme first in Prosecutor's Office bias matter

16:03

Coop Pank IPO subscription period begins Monday

15:44

Language inspectorate: Who responsible for poor Estonian in service sector?

15:18

Rural affairs minister not in favor of local alcohol sales restrictions

15:00

Only a handful of fully independent pharmacist-owned drugstores in Estonia

14:35

Replica armored train Wabadus reaches Ida-Viru County

14:01

Lux Express buses run red traffic lights in Tallinn

13:26

Lawyer: Public rights on security camera usage not always followed

12:43

November party ratings: Social Democrats gain most during Järvik scandal

12:07

Paper: Former death row inmates may soon be eligible for release

11:57

M.V.Wool to temporarily halt production in new year

11:29

Opinion: EKRE looking for rural affairs minister's replacement

10:55

Ratas: People, motives behind threats against Kallas must be identified

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: