In case you missed it: Monday, Nov. 4-Saturday, Nov. 9 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) with Li Guo, vice minister and CPC committee member of the General Administration of Customs of China, on Wednesday. Nov. 6, 2019.
Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) with Li Guo, vice minister and CPC committee member of the General Administration of Customs of China, on Wednesday. Nov. 6, 2019. Source: Ministry of Rural Affairs
Another busy week in Estonia saw continued dispute on pension reform and pharmacy reform, pressure for a minister's resignation, the end of a large-scale NATO exercise, and the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Taltech clears itself of EU funds misuse 

Following an internal investigation, Tallinn University of Technology, or Taltech as it is better known, cleared itself of any wrongdoing regarding alleged misuse of EU funds at its Ragner Nurkse Department of Innovation and Governance.

Kersti Kajulaid to Moscow?

Most political parties advised against Kersti Kaljulaid attending the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow next year.

IMF cautions on pension reform

An IMF delegate to Estonia cautioned against making the second pillar of Estonia's pension scheme voluntary, amont other statements on the economy.

Tractable exercise comes to end in Estonia

A vast, Europe-wide NATO exercise which practised the logistics of moving personnel and materiel around Europe came to an end this week.

Pharmacy reform deadlock continues 

Independent pharmacists want more control of the sector, partly backed by the social affairs ministry. The big guns from the pharmacy chains see it differently.

Drivers in South Estonia should switch to winter tires immediately

What it says above really.

Tallinn City Government greenlights late night alcohol sales restrictions

Tallinn is to see restrictions on alcohol sales at pubs, clubs, restaurants and similar, with last orders being 3 a.m. on weekends and 2 a.m. on school nights.

Prime minister: Rural affairs minister has to answer for Listeria actions

The first of two controversies besieging rural affairs minister Mart Järvik (EKRE), who was in China this week.

Rural affairs minister's advisor steps down following conflict of interest claims

And the second controversy; Järvik hired an advisor in May who, it turned out, was representing clients in a case against an organization which fell under Järvik's remit.

Prosecutor's office: Mary Kross did give false statements to the police 

While the prosecutor's office wound up the hearings into alleged false information on an attack on Stroomi beach late last year, given to the police by filmmaker and activist Mary Kross, the prosecutor still said after the event that there was nothing to the story.

Gallery: Independent MP Raimond Kaljulaid joins Social Democratic Party

An independent since the Centre Party went into coalition with EKRE in late April, Raimond Kaljulaid has joined the opposition SDE.

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas tree felled in Haabersti 

Christmas is coming, and the tree is already erected in Raekoja Plats as of now.

Järva County school bus driver stopped by police, found to be intoxicated

Carrying a precious load of 20 school children didn't prevent one bus driver from being intoxicated on the job.

Postimees to pay former journalists' court-ordered libel damage

A precedent may or may not have been set in journalists being jointly responsible with their papers for their own content, but, equally, a precedent may have been set for said papers to foot the bill when the journalists have to pay damages and costs.

Foreign minister attends Berlin Wall anniversary ceremony

This weekend sees 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell – longer than the duration of time it stood. Much water has gone under the bridge since then.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

