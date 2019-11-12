Deadline for filing tax returns extended until April 30

Draft legislation will be discussed in the Riigikogu which will extend the deadline for filing personal income tax returns in Estonia by one month until April 30 from 2020.

The bill states the deadline for filing tax returns starting next year would be April 30 and the deadline for paying the tax and refunding of overpaid amounts would be Oct. 1.

Spokesperson for the Tax and Customs Board Kaia-Liisa Tabri said the main reason for adjourning the deadline by one month is because people who have earned income abroad are often unable to obtain proof of the size of their income by the end of March. More than 20,000 Estonian residents declare income earned abroad.

"Refunds will be handled as always, meaning that those people whose returns are in order will get their income tax refund promptly. Previously, July 1 was also a deadline for the payment of income tax but now people will be given additional time and the deadline for paying tax and refunds will be October 1," Tabri told BNS.

Income tax returns can be filed from mid-February.

In addition, the amendment will give the Tax and Customs Board one additional month, or 2.5 months in total, to deal with residents who visit offices of the Tax and Customs Board in connection with filing their tax returns.

