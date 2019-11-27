ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: Four-lane highways plan given time frame

Postimees reported on Wednesday that construction to build four lanes on each of Estonia's three main highways will start in 2024 after the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications completed a new road maintenance plan.

Construction will start in 2024 on the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway and building work should be completed by 2030, then moving on to the Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva highways, Postimees wrote

A 45-kilometer section of the Tallinn-Tartu highway and an 11-kilometer section of the Tallinn-Narva highway will be reconstructed to have four lanes before 2024. 

The government has been mulling a plan to construct four-lane highways using public-private partnerships (PPP) for months which would see construction companies build roads and the government rent them back.

"Right now, the new road maintenance plan is based on the traditional state funding model. Should it prove possible to use PPP projects, we will adjust the plan," said Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas. 

Read the whole article here in English.

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

