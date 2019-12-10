Czech prime minister cancels visit to Estonia following shooting in Ostrava

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has canceled a two-day working visit to Estonia planned for Tuesday and Wednesday following news of a shooting at a hospital in Ostrava that has left at least six dead.

The Office of the Government of the Czech Republic announced the cancellation of the visit on Twitter on Tuesday, adding that Babis would instead be flying to Ostrova that afternoon.

Premiér @AndrejBabis zrušil kvůli střelbě v ostravské nemocnici dnešní pracovní program a cestu do Estonska. Místo toho po poledni odletí do Ostravy. — Úřad vlády ČR (@strakovka) December 10, 2019

The Czech prime minister was scheduled to arrive in Estonia on Monday and meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) as well as visit Ämari Air Base and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE) on Tuesday.

A shooting occurred at a hospital in the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday morning that left six dead and two injured. Czech police later confirmed that the suspect in the shooting shot themselves in the vehicle they were searching for.

