ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Latvian flu epidemic will not reach Estonia before January ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Flu season.
Flu season. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Despite a flu epidemic being announced in two cities in Latvia this week, the spread of the influenza virus in Estonia is likely to start in January after the Christmas and school holidays end.

In Latvia, last week the number of influenza patients in Riga and Jelgava exceeded the epidemic threshold, but in Estonia the spread of the influenza virus is currently limited. 

Isolated cases have occurred in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County, Lääne-Viru County and Võru County, but so far there are more cases of the influenza B virus which does not spread as fast as influenza A and usually does not cause an epidemic.

Olga Sadikova, chief specialist at the Influenza Center at the Health Board, told ERR the rate of influenza throughout Europe is still low, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. 

Influenza viruses do not take long to cross national borders. Sadikova gave an example that if, for example, the flu season begins in Spain, the disease will reach Estonia in three weeks.

"In fact, it spreads very quickly because the characteristic of influenza is its rapid multiplication and, secondly, a person can infect others one day before the symptoms appear," he said.

What the dominant strain of flu is this season is not known either in Estonia or Europe. Estonia has previously been infected with the H1N1 virus, the 2009 pandemic influenza virus, and the Victoria influenza B virus, which is commonly referred to as swine flu. 

"I think the real flu season will start in January. Before it is the school holidays and Christmas when people don't go to the doctor and there are no statistics," said Sadikova.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
18:35

Agency: New reform bill would impact drug availability outside major cities

18:10

Ratas: States understand importance of EU climate neutrality objective

17:47

In case you missed it: Saturday, December 7-Friday, December 13

17:31

Riigikogu accepts opposition pension reform bill for handling

17:14

Pärnu will not hold New Year's fireworks display

16:43

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia, December 13-19

16:29

Estonian Railways to add departures on Russia route for holiday season

16:13

Latvian flu epidemic will not reach Estonia before January

15:48

European Commission to audit TalTech's Innovation, Governance Department

15:40

Ülemiste entrepreneurs: Rail Baltic Estonia pushes out the winning entry

15:09

Purchase of Patarei for €4.6 million confirmed

14:50

Tallinn: Ülemiste Terminal should be built to Zaha Hadid Architects design

14:22

'Disco Elysium' scoops up four wins at Game Awards in LA

13:43

Political scientist: Johnson's election win stemmed from Brexit fatigue

13:14

Tallinn City Council's budget adopted with €60 million increase

12:42

Estonian film streaming website launched

12:26

Prime minister congratulates Boris Johnson on election victory

11:46

Food Bank gifted refrigerated truck, can deliver to more in need

11:16

Tax Board: Registering construction site workers backs honest competition

10:48

Pavilion in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park to open in February

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: