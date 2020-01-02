ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Influenza cases tripled in last week of 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Medicines.
Medicines. Source: Karin Koppel
News

In the last week of 2019 cases of influenza tripled and two-thirds of those affected were under 15 years old.

In the last week of the year, the number of people seeking medical treatment for upper respiratory viral infections fell by 53 percent compared to the previous week, but the number of influenza cases trebled.

There were 104 confirmed influenza cases, of which 43 were influenza A and 61 were influenza B.  

Olga Sadikova, chief specialist at the Influenza Center at the Health Board, said the number of referrals probably fell because of holidays and the school holidays, which means that people who fell ill may not immediately seek medical help but stay at home instead.

"Based on data from a targeted study of influenza and influenza-like infections, the intensity of the flu can still be estimated to be low, but the spread of the flu is still widespread (across the country - ed). But cases are on the rise," said Sadikova.

Two-thirds of influenza cases were diagnosed in children under the age of 15. Working-age and elderly patients made-up 28.9 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively. 

Preliminary data from the Health and Wellbeing Information Systems Center show five patients needed hospitalization last week. Since the start of the season, 30 patients have been hospitalized for influenza, over 90 percent of whom have been children and adolescents under the age of 19.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:09

Gallery: Annual New Year's Concert in Tallinn

18:35

Number of NATO jets policing Baltic airspace back down to 8

17:49

Survey: Average Estonian household has six months' worth in savings

17:24

Russian politician condemns New Year's greeting border comments by Põlluaas

17:02

What the papers say: Estonia had a quiet New Year, but making waves abroad

16:54

Minister of Rural Affairs hires two advisers

16:28

Finance ministry reclaims €32,000 of unspent funding from Narva

16:11

Organizations want Child Protection Day declared a flag day

15:51

New Rail Baltic Estonia CEO may be determined next month

15:42

Influenza cases tripled in last week of 2019

15:25

Jüri Vips third in sports portal's young driver rankings

15:10

Eckerö Line ferries carry 1.89 million passengers in 2019

14:51

Two more journalists leave Postimees newspaper

14:39

Paper: Pension funds had best year ever

14:14

Common gas market for Finland, Estonia and Latvia launches

13:46

Southern Estonians want refund after high-speed internet project flops

13:11

Paper: M.V.Wool Vihterpalu factory resumes work on Thursday

12:43

Urmas Reinsalu: It was a year of media radicalization

12:18

€40,000 spent on security to control youths at Pärnu Bus Station

11:53

Ott Tänak: 'I'm happy at Hyundai'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: