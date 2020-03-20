Seasonal influenza cases in decline

The rate of influenza and other upper respiratory tract viral infections in Estonia has decreased in the last week, the Health Board said on Friday.

Overall morbidity declined by 6 percent in a week, and influenza cases by 10 percent. Between March 9 and 15, a total of 3,472 people were in need of medical treatment for upper respiratory viral infections, 42.7 percent of whom were children.

Influenza virus was confirmed in 136 cases, of which 90 were influenza A and 48 were influenza B. Influenza viruses account for 44 percent of other viruses in circulation.

The current intensity of influenza is low, but cases of influenza-related illnesses are being recorded all over Estonia.

Severe cases of influenza

Since the start of the season, 473 people have needed hospitalization due to influenza, of whom over 52.5 percent were people of working age and older.

The rate of people in need of hospitalization has slowed down, but the Health Board recognizes the root growth of hospitalizations is mainly related to the influenza illnesses in older patients.

No new data have been received this week on the need for intensive care or deaths.

In total, ten people have died of the flu since the start of the season, including one nine-month-old baby and nine people aged 65 and over. All those who died were at risk of influenza and no one had been vaccinated against it. Age and chronic diseases were risk factors.

Symptoms of flu can appear suddenly. Most people with flu recover within two weeks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have highlighted the main symptoms of flu: fever, cough, sore throat, myalgia, headache, dripping or stuffy nose, fatigue, sometimes vomiting, or diarrhoea.

