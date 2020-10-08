news

4,360 viral upper respiratory tract infections diagnosed in Estonia last week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Medications.
Medications. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In the first week of this year's flu season (September 28-October 4), 4,360 viral upper respiratory tract infection cases were registered in Estonia, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday.

However, none of the diagnostic laboratory tests which were carried out to check for influenza were found to be positive.

The cases were connected to other viruses which cause viral respiratory infections, with the rhinovirus currently prevalent. Rhinoviruses are characterised by sneezing, a head cold, and sometimes throat pain. Children may also experience a cough and fever.

The number of cases is not particularly high, but the figure is still 20 percent up on the same period in previous years. The increase in the number of cases may arise from the fact that people are seeking medical assistance more readily this year due to the spread of SARS-CoV-2. There are no significant differences between the spread of the cases in different counties.

Olga Sadikova, senior specialist at the Health Board's influence center, said now is a good time to be vaccinated against influenza, as influenza viruses are not yet circulating in Estonia and therefore the person's body will have more time to adjust its defences against the virus.

"Elderly people and anyone suffering from chronic diseases should especially consider getting vaccinated," Sadikova said.

Even though influenza, which is known to be a serious infectious disease, may sometimes only manifest itself in the form of a low-grade fever and can pass without any significant symptoms, an individual who chooses to overcome influenza "on their feet" may spread the virus to members of risk groups who may end up in a life-threatening situation as a result of falling ill.

Such individuals may also damage their own health, as overcoming the virus on your feet is accompanied by a higher risk of serious complications.

The Health Board emphasizes that if a person exhibits even mild symptoms, they should avoid crowded places and stay at least 1.5 meters away from healthy people. Hygiene is also important, i.e. using a tissue or sleeve to cover sneezes or coughing fits. The board also notes that a person should stay home if they have fallen ill.

The European Influenza Surveillance Network has said the intensity of the spread of influenza in the European Union is low.

Last year, a total of 4,388 influenza cases were diagnosed by laboratory testing or based on epidemiological connections in Estonia and 582 patients required hospitalisation due to influenza.

Based on data from six hospitals, 21 individuals required intensive care due to the virus in the 2019/2020 season, of whom twelve died. The ages of those individuals who died as a result of influenza ranged from nine months to eighty-five years. All of the individuals who died were members of risk groups.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:28

Estonian sauna design and tech tour to give Americans a taste of 'leil'*

17:10

SuperAlko Latvia sees 50 percent fall in sales in October

16:59

Gallery: Apothecary Melchior filming takes place in Tallinn's Old Town

16:47

Officials, ministers discussing rules to make lobbying meetings public

16:28

Head of Parempoolsed: Radicals have succeeded in taking society hostage

16:01

4,360 viral upper respiratory tract infections diagnosed in Estonia last week

15:36

Man brings live explosive to Tartu police station

15:04

Hiiumaa Hospital opens new helipad

14:31

Ivo Kuldmäe to become new KredEx chief

14:10

Aas: Charter flights to Egypt and Turkey not allowed

14:02

Reidi tee speed cameras identify violations, but fines not issued yet

14:02

Daily: Charter flights were briefly allowed for prime minister's sake only

13:38

After summer recovery, long-distance bus lines in poor shape again

13:09

Kohtla-Järve mayor goes to court seeking apology over alleged slander

12:43

Winning ideas for Tartu's participatory budget revealed

12:14

State budget party 'protection money' recipients announced late November

12:12

State-owned airline Nordica could face privatization

11:44

WRC Rally Italia Sardegna: Tänak running out of time to defend title

11:09

Foreign ministry: Support for Estonian firms abroad needs centralizing

10:41

President: NATO depends on member states' mutual understanding

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: