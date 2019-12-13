ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ülemiste entrepreneurs: Rail Baltic Estonia pushes out the winning entry

1st place,
1st place, "Light Stream." Source: Zaha Hadid Architects and Esplan OÜ
Six entrepreneurs of Ülemiste campus made a joint appeal on Friday complaining to Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ that the company's activities were not motivated by the desire to recognize the winning design.

"The signatories of this joint appeal have become aware that despite the results of the competition of the Rail Baltic Ülemiste Joint Terminal and the surrounding urban space announced on November 6, 2019, according to which the international jury chose "Light Stream" as the best work, the activities of Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ are not based on the wish to realize the winning work," a letter written by entrepreneurs Guido Pärnits, Gert Jostov, Margus Nõlvak, Allan Remmelkoor, Martin Robert Seppälä and Rein Suurväli said.

The co-signatories represent the Ülemiste Centre, T1 Mall of Tallinn, Technopolis Ülemiste and Mainor Ülemiste, the companies who will be situated next to the new terminal.

The entrepreneurs agreed with Tallinn's Urban Planning Department that the only realistic work for Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ is the joint design "Light Stream" by Zaha Hadid Architects and OÜ Esplan.

"Accordingly, the undersigned /.../ consider the winning work of the Ülemiste Joint Terminal and its surrounding urban space architectural design announced on November 6, 2019 as the only viable solution and exclude any cooperation at any level for the implementation of the remaining architectural design works," they wrote.

Marko Kivila, member of the board of Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ, told ERR they are in compliance with the Public Procurement Act and that two other works entered into the competition are workable, in addition to the design of Zaha Hadid Architects.

The full letter can be read here in Estonian.

Editor: Helen Wright

