ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Architects demand cancellation of National Library renovation project ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Architecture associations are demanding the minister of culture cancel a project to renovate the National Library of Estonia in Tallinn, claiming the designer does not have the "competence and experience" to carry out the plans.

The Association of Architects and the Association of Interior Architects want the procurement contract given to Sirkel & Mall OÜ to be terminated. Both architect associations say they are "seriously concerned" about the designs for the National Library on Tõnismägi.

Katrin Koov, president of the Union of Architects, and Pille Lausmäe, president of the Union of Interior Architects, wrote in a letter to Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) that the amount of renovation work has been considerably larger than originally planned, including plans to change the exterior of the building. 

"In our opinion, the main designer selected as a result of the public procurement does not have the competence and experience to organize an interior architecture competition," they wrote.

The letter states the terms of the competition presented to the Association of Interior Architects were "extremely unprofessional" and an "attempt to circumvent the special conditions of the Heritage Board, even though it is a building under heritage conservation status."

"We see this arrangement as a serious threat to the architectural integrity of the National Library building," the union leaders noted.

State real estate company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), which signed a design agreement with Sirkel & Mall in August, did not organize the architectural competition, leaving it to the latter instead. 

The architects believe an architectural competition is needed and think the minister of culture should cancel the contract with Sirkel & Mall.

Despite the concerns of the architects, RKAS does not plan to cancel the design procurement or terminate the contract with Sirkel & Mall OÜ, RKAS project manager Priit Püss told ERR.

Püss said there were strict requirements in the design procurement which Sirkel & Mall's specialists met.

In addition, the design procurement had requirements from the Association of Architects, who have been involved throughout the process, Püss said. The building's original architect Raine Karp and interior architect Sulev Vahtra are also consultants in the design of the building. Both are also members of the jury of the interior architecture competition.

RKAS does not consider the organization of a separate architectural competition to be justified.

"There are no plans to add additional space to the National Library, so we didn't consider it necessary to hold an independent architectural competition," Püss said. "The building is under heritage conservation status, so there are strict rules about what can and cannot be changed around the building."

The building was declared a national monument by the Heritage Board in 2017. In August, the government allocated €1.3 million euros from the state budget to start the renovation process which should begin in 2022.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:04

Ragnar Klavan: No regrets about the leaving of Liverpool

16:42

Estonia had smallest number of asylum applications in EU in 2019

16:39

'How do you shoot people?': Remembering Afghanistan, 40 years on

16:10

Paper: Tallinn city district campaign calls for donations, not fireworks

15:45

Portal: Protections improved for two endangered bird species

15:13

Luik: Democracy is intact but being tested

15:09

Reinsalu: Russia wants to use Sputnik to undermine EU unity

14:44

Over 100 Estonians renounced citizenship in 2019

14:12

New measurement system shows Estonia has 90,000 hectares more forest

13:40

Taavi Rõivas: Ratas missing independence day reception out of bitterness

13:16

Influenza cases increased by almost 20 percent

12:37

Architects demand cancellation of National Library renovation project

11:56

President makes over 30 foreign working trips in 2019

11:31

Over 700 people granted Estonian citizenship in 2019

11:06

Paper: Many working-age adults stuck caring for loved ones

10:35

Ratas will not attend president's Independence Day reception

09:55

EDF: No improvement in Russian military flight practices, despite claims

09:27

Russia threatens countermeasures against Estonia over Sputnik sanctions

08:55

Young woman found alive after six-day search

26.12

Jõulutunnel charity Christmas show raises over quarter of a million euros

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: