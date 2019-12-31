ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: 2019 through the lens of ERR photographer Priit Mürk ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
2019 in photographs.
2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

ERR photographer Priit Mürk curated a selection of his best pictures from 2019 which reflect the most vivid events of the year in Estonia.

Election year. Who was the winner and who was the loser?

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Kaja Kallas (Reform), whose party won the election but is not included in the coalition, alone in the empty room, and Jüri Ratas, whose party lost the election but went on to form the government.

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

It was the year of protest. For the environment and against global warming.

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

Against Marine Le Pen and EKRE. 

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

For an increase in science funding and against government cut-backs.

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

For agricultural subsidies and against the government that cut them.

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

A year of surprises. The president is surprised by students from the Estonian Academy of Arts.  

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

The former Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is surprised by the former Foreign Minister Sven Mikser's (SDE) support for the UN migration pact.

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

EKRE'S Honorary President is surprised by the criticism of the new government.

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

Indrek Tarand is surprised by security in the courthouse, but his victory over the offenders is no surprise. 

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

Hanna-Liina Võsa painted the door of her music school pink in Tallinn's Old Town, but the National Heritage Board ordered it to be re-painted according to the rules.

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

The pig made by Tauno Kangro.

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

You can't touch the shovel at the exhibition, and you can touch the Moon at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

Siim Kallas is elected as the deputy chairman of the Riigikogu and Laine Randjärve became the new mayor of Viimsi rural municipality, who ten months later resigned while playing a white piano. 

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

"Don't take a picture," says MEP Yana Toom, who is standing beside the head of the Internal Security Service. 

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

"Take a picture," a protester says at a march in support of PewDiePie, the world's most popular YouTuber. 

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

 

"Take them down," was the attitude that greeted ex-Rural Affairs minister Mart Järvik's decision to hang portraits of ministers who governed during Estonia's occupations.

2019 in photographs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

2019 in photographs
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:42

Most political parties see falling membership in 2019, EKRE bucks trend

17:12

Gallery: 2019 through the lens of ERR photographer Priit Mürk

16:44

Estonian National Opera attendance exceeds 185,000 in 2019

16:21

More than dozen fake €50 bills found in Tartu

15:57

Reform Party leader supports Kersti Kaljulaid second term

15:36

Four Rescue Board personnel injured in fire truck crash

15:03

Kiviõli High School teachers send strike announcement to municipality

14:45

Omniva delivers 1.5 million packages to customers in December

14:11

Russian winter holiday tourist season reaches peak

13:32

Rail workers' trade union, Elron conclude collective agreement for 2020

12:59

Fireworks retailers hit out at New Year display bans

12:44

Nearly 25,000 travel between mainland, western islands over Christmas

12:26

ERR News New Year schedule Updated

12:01

War of Independence ceasefire centennial to be marked on Friday

11:28

Tänak and Järveoja WRC Catalunya win bags sporting moment of the year

10:52

Helme promising to initiate lowering of diesel excise duty rate

10:13

Paper: Estonian officials preparing for possible Putin, Trump visits

09:36

Smart Bike Share system voted Tartu's Deed of 2019

09:04

No end-of-year meeting between president and government this year

08:35

Saarts: Split between openness and closeness in Estonian society

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: