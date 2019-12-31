Gallery: 2019 through the lens of ERR photographer Priit Mürk ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
ERR photographer Priit Mürk curated a selection of his best pictures from 2019 which reflect the most vivid events of the year in Estonia.
Election year. Who was the winner and who was the loser?
Kaja Kallas (Reform), whose party won the election but is not included in the coalition, alone in the empty room, and Jüri Ratas, whose party lost the election but went on to form the government.
It was the year of protest. For the environment and against global warming.
Against Marine Le Pen and EKRE.
For an increase in science funding and against government cut-backs.
For agricultural subsidies and against the government that cut them.
A year of surprises. The president is surprised by students from the Estonian Academy of Arts.
The former Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is surprised by the former Foreign Minister Sven Mikser's (SDE) support for the UN migration pact.
EKRE'S Honorary President is surprised by the criticism of the new government.
Indrek Tarand is surprised by security in the courthouse, but his victory over the offenders is no surprise.
Hanna-Liina Võsa painted the door of her music school pink in Tallinn's Old Town, but the National Heritage Board ordered it to be re-painted according to the rules.
The pig made by Tauno Kangro.
You can't touch the shovel at the exhibition, and you can touch the Moon at the Museum of Contemporary Art.
Siim Kallas is elected as the deputy chairman of the Riigikogu and Laine Randjärve became the new mayor of Viimsi rural municipality, who ten months later resigned while playing a white piano.
"Don't take a picture," says MEP Yana Toom, who is standing beside the head of the Internal Security Service.
"Take a picture," a protester says at a march in support of PewDiePie, the world's most popular YouTuber.
"Take them down," was the attitude that greeted ex-Rural Affairs minister Mart Järvik's decision to hang portraits of ministers who governed during Estonia's occupations.
--
Editor: Helen Wright