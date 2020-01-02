Organizations want Child Protection Day declared a flag day

Several organizations have proposed to the coalition that Child Protection Day on June 1 should become a national holiday and a flag day.

"The decision to commemorate Child Protection Day as a national holiday, when flags are flown, conveys the message that children are valued in society in the same way as mothers, fathers and grandparents - after all, they have their own national holiday," the writers of the petition wrote.

The organizations included: Estonian Substitute Home Workers' Union, Estonian Open Youth Centers Association, Estonian Kindergarteners' Association, Estonian Pediatricians' Association, Estonian Association of Big Families, Estonian Association of Cities and Rural Municipalities, Estonian Youth Workers' Association, Estonian Social Work Association. Estonian Mental Health and Well-being Coalition, Estonian Student Councils Association, NGO Family for Every Child, NGO Union for Child Welfare, NGO Oma Pere, EELK Family Center, SEB Charity Fund, Social Insurance Board, Ministry of Social Affairs, University of Tartu Student Union and NGO.

The celebration of Child Protection Day began in 1925 at a global conference in Geneva. Although several countries celebrate Child Protection Day at different times, Estonia has adhered to the tradition of June 1, which originated in America.

