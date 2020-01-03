Employment of over 300 foreign nationals registered in Saare County

In the first 11 months of 2019, altogether 304 cases of short-term employment of foreign nationals were registered in Saare County, regional Saarte Hääl reports.

The majority of foreign workers registered in Saare County, 276 people, were from Ukraine. Others included nine citizens of Moldova, six of India, three of Georgia, two of Russia and Belarus and one each of Australia, Brazil, Iran, Cuba and Nepal.

While there is no detailed information by sector regarding the foreign nationals' employment, a number of Ukrainian citizens in Saare County work in agriculture, construction and the electronics industry. Data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) also indicates that 137 migrant workers in the county are employed in the processing industry, 51 in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 40 in accommodation and food service, 38 in construction, 12 in administrative and support service activities, and eight in transportation and storage.

Altogether six people were registered as employed in wholesale and retail as well as in motor vehicle and motorcycle repair last year. Three people also found employment in the arts, entertainment and recreation field and one in education.

