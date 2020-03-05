ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
GoBus drivers protesting Saare County dialect slogans ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Saare County´s bus.
Saare County´s bus. Source: ERR
GoBus bus drivers are protesting against the signs in the regional island dialect being affixed to their buses.

"Imagine if you had these signs on the walls, doors or windows of your office where you're working the whole day," the bus drivers noted in a joint appeal that they sent to the Saare County´s Municipal Government, regional daily Saarte Hääl (link in Estonian) reports.

According to the head of GoBus Andrei Mändla, the drivers expressed their personal views about the design of the buses in the appeal, saying they have the right to express their opinions.

Initially, the buses were meant to be decorated with parish colors, but in January, the municipal government announced that they are going an unconventional way with the design of the buses and had turned to the Kuressaare Industrial School´s student body for designs.

The students offered seven different designs, and the Hans-Heiki Metsamaa design "Tuhlis and nott" was chosen (see picture), the daily said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

gobussaare county
