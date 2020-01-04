ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Auditor: Ministry pushing crisis preparations on to hospitals ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Auditor general Janar Holm.
Auditor general Janar Holm. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The state is pushing crisis preparedness on to hospitals, does not take crises seriously enough, and has ignored the National Audit Office's remarks, the State Audit Office's auditor general said on Saturday.

Writing in a blog post, the Auditor General Janar Holm said that by pushing requirements concerning essential crisis readiness of emergency services and hospitals back three years, the Ministry of Social Affairs could put hospital's vital services at risk of disruption.

"It took only two and a half months for the lessons of the October storm to lose their excitingness and urgency. Yesterday brought news that the Ministry of Social Affairs is preparing to adjourn by a whole three years the fulfillment of the requirements concerning essential crisis readiness of emergency services and hospitals," Holm wrote.

The chief auditor observed that 18 months ago the Ministry of Social Affairs imposed the requirements for ensuring the functioning of hospitals and the ambulance service in crisis situations.

"Substantive requirements of the regulation stepped into force on January 1, 2020. But what we do not have is readiness," he said.

The National Audit Office previously said in June 2018 that operational continuity is not ensured. No actions followed, however, the head of the National Audit Office said.  

He said that the action that followed the next reminder, in October last year, was an adjournment of the fulfilment of the requirements on the grounds that the government has not earmarked necessary funds in the national budget strategy. 

"Crisis readiness requirements for the ambulance service and hospitals are not just a formal thing. The most important of these requirements means the ability and readiness to keep central and county hospitals operational for 72 hours and local and general hospitals for at least 16 hours after the disruption of a vital service," Holm said. "That means that no matter whether there is a power outage, disruption in data communication, disruption in water supply, or a fire has broken out, vital service must continue. Hospitals are obliged to give medical attention, the ambulance service must help."

"Estonia is having relatively good times now. Hence it is quite justified to be demanding towards the Ministry of Social Affairs and the government," Holm said, suggesting that the country commit to fulfil the requirements at least in part and obtain a certain portion of necessary fuel supplies and generators.

"It looks like an unfair caricature of the actual capability of the Estonian state that a working engine at the hospital of Võru, which allegedly comes from a tank, continues to be the best and most secure option for ensuring the availability of electricity," he said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

janar holmministry of social affairs
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:31

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Soleimani killing

16:26

CEO: Postimees Group to turn a profit in four years

15:24

Watchdog looking into scheme between pharma manufacturers and wholesalers

15:14

Auditor: Ministry pushing crisis preparations on to hospitals

14:19

Estonia to postpone hospital and ambulance crisis readiness requirements

14:12

48 people staying at refugee centers in Estonia

13:47

Reinsalu: No progress expected with Estonian-Russian border treaty in 2020

13:23

Storm warning issued for western islands and coast

13:06

Record number of people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank last year

12:14

Russia thanks Estonia for return of Prosha the bear

11:51

Fuel prices at filling stations may rise next week

11:39

Culture minister wants to cut VAT on digital publications to 9 percent

11:18

Authorities not interested in former minister's bugged office claims

10:44

Road deaths declined in 2019 but injuries caused by crashes increased

09:39

Tangerines, salmon, and alcohol were most popular Christmas purchases

03.01

Margus Arm appointed state information system chief at RIA

03.01

Employment of over 300 foreign nationals registered in Saare County

03.01

Tallinn Airport 2019 passenger numbers up 9 percent on year

03.01

What the papers say: Will US missile strike greenlight fuel price hikes?

03.01

Weather service issues storm warning

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: