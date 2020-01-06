ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

High demand pushing Tallinn rental prices up ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Apartment (picture is illustrative).
Apartment (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Rental prices in Tallinn are being pushed up by internal and foreign migration as more and more people move to the capital and demand for accommodation grows, real estate agents told ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera.

Last fall, data from web portal City24.ee showed the average rent per square meter in Tallinn was €16.10. The website estimates that rental prices rose 6.4 percent year-on-year.

"The main contributor to the rise is domestic migration, meaning people coming to work in Tallinn. But the migrant workforce, where we currently have 20,000 short-term work permits issued to Ukrainians, will certainly play a role here," Karin Noppel-Kokerov, City24's development manager, told Aktuaalne kaamera on Saturday.

She also predicted rents would increase over the coming year.

"Construction projects are still growing steadily, though not as fast as they are now. There is demand, new apartments are being bought, and if the economy is doing well, there is also [an increased] demand for migrant labor, just as rental prices are rising," said Noppel-Kokerov.

In addition to residential construction, Rail Baltic is gaining momentum and needs a lot of additional labor to build the Estonian section, which will run from Tallinn to the Latvian border. The IT sector is also complaining about the lack of workforce, and new hires will need to find accommodation somewhere, says Noppel-Kokerov.

Real estate company Uus Maa analyst Marina Hodus said rents have risen by 10 percent over the last two to three years. A renovated two-room apartment on the outskirts of the city can cost up to €400 per month. But new houses and apartments cost more, she said, and can only be afforded by highly paid IT professionals.

"I think the price level is going to stay the same. They're already pretty high in new houses; the average for a two-bedroom apartment that is well furnished is €850. The rental market is active, more people are coming to work in Tallinn and therefore they are not buying, they are renting, so I predict that the rental market is still dominant."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

apartment rentals market
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:59

What the papers say: Sheep pox, 2020 preview, where to take Christmas trees

17:43

President Kaljulaid on working visit to Germany

17:19

Centre Party presents financial plan to solve debt issues by year end

16:38

If we do not support our own media, we will start paying for others'

16:19

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens next week

15:50

Gallery: Renovated Tallinn German High School reopens in Mustamäe

15:49

Raimond Kaljulaid a front runner in SDE Tallinn branch leadership race

15:32

Tartu buses start using biomethane to reduce environmental impact

15:09

Small businesses want more say in wage negotiations

15:02

Foreign ministry warns against traveling to Iraq and Iran Updated

14:47

Police and Border Guard Board to buy fourth hovercraft

14:29

Accident deaths in Estonia down in 2019

14:10

M.V.Wool's Harku plant tests clean for Listeria

13:47

Gallery: Kelly Sildaru, Magnus Kirt and other sports stars of 2019 winners

13:32

Reform Party nominates Illar Lemetti new Viimsi municipality mayor

12:55

Police investigating motorcycle activity around Kalevi-Liiva memorial

12:26

High demand pushing Tallinn rental prices up

12:01

2020 brings wide range of social welfare changes

11:43

Olukorrast riigis: Isamaa's policy direction doesn't suit senior members

11:21

Andrus Veerpalu under FIS scrutiny for Estonian championships activities

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: