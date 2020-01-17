Building permits issued in 2019 see over 20 percent rise on year

Building permits issued in the fourth quarter of 2019 numbered 2,264 for residential and non-residential buildings combined – a 21.5 percent rise on year, Baltic News Service reports.

A total of 1,278 building permits were issued for residential buildings in the fourth quarter, which represented a 13.9 percent rise on year, BNS reports, quoting government agency Statistics Estonia.

Building permits issued for non-residential buildings numbered 986 in the fourth quarter, 32.9 percent more than in the same period the year before.

Permits issued for extension of residential buildings numbered 200, whereas permits issued for reconstruction numbered 476. Building permits were also issued for 602 new residential buildings

Permits issued for extension of non-residential buildings numbered 163, compared with permits issued for reconstruction at 220, and exactly the same number for brand new non-residential buildings.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!