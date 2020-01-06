ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
M.V.Wool's Harku plant tests clean for Listeria ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

M.V.Wool's Harku plant.
M.V.Wool's Harku plant. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
Samples taken at fish producer M.V.Wool's Harku production facility on December 30 tested negative for LIsteria bacteria, which means that the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) no longer found Listeria in the company's production.

VTA spokesperson Elen Kurvits told ERR that they received a negative result from the laboratory on Saturday. M.V.Wool was likewise informed of the result.

Nonetheless, a negative result does not mean that the company's Harku production facility will automatically be reopened.

"We will review the injunction," Kurvits explained. "[The VTA] will have to decide whether we will take additional samples or we can grant permission to reopen."

The food authority will have the chance to review the injunction that was issued halting production at the Harku facility sometime over the next week.

Vihterpalu already reopened

M.V.Wool announced that it has applied for permission from the VTA to reopen its Harku facility.

"From November 26 through December 19, M.V.Wool conducted a deep cleaning at its Harku fish plant, logistics center and Mati Fish Store," M.V.Wool supervisory board chairman Meelis Vetevool said. "All 105 samples taken from work surfaces, equipment, floors, drain covers and elsewhere in the framework of state supervision were free of Listeria, which indicates that the cleaning was effective. Thus, M.V.Wool is prepared to relaunch its Harku fish plant on January 8, as it has fulfilled the condition set out in the VTA's injunction."

M.V.Wool's Vihterpalu production facility was granted permission from the VTA to reopen and relaunch production last Thursday. The first products from the relaunched facility have already hit store shelves, and the company canceled the planned layoff of 30 employees.

The fish producer's Harku plant employs 45 people.

The dispute between the company and the VTA, in which the company contested the authority's injunction, will likewise continue in court this week.  

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

veterinary and food boardm.v.woollisteria
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
