Registration for free Estonian language courses opens at 10 a.m.

Over 700 free places on Estonian language courses can be registered for on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.

Registration takes place on the Integration Foundation's website for courses from A2 - B2 level.

More information can be found here in English. Previous registration sessions have caused the website to crash. Registration rules can be found here.

The courses opening in January will take place in Tallinn, Narva, Jõhvi, Sillamäe, Kohtla-Järve, Ahtme, Tartu, and Pärnu. There will be 23 courses in Tallinn, 10 in Narva, four in Jõhvi, two in Sillamäe, two in Kohtla-Järve, two in Ahtme, two in Tartu, and one in Pärnu.

