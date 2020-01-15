ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Center Party expels Tartu deputy mayor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS, ERR
Center Party board meeting.
Center Party board meeting. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Center Party Board expelled Tartu Deputy Mayor Monica Rand from the party on Wednesday morning, accusing her of damaging the reputation of the organization.

This was confirmed to journalists by Secretary-General of the Center Party Mihhail Korb who said the decision was made on the grounds that Rand refused to step down voluntarily and damaged the reputation of the party.

Korb said a new deputy mayor of Tartu is expected to be named on Thursday.

After expelling Rand from the party, the Center Party will be able to initiate a vote of no confidence in Rand on Tartu city council.

In late September of last year, newly-elected Tartu chapter chairman Jaan Toots and the new board of the Center Party's Tartu chapter sought the removal of Tartu Deputy Mayor Monica Rand and Madis Lepajoe. An attempt was made to also remove city council chair Aadu Must, but the board of the party was opposed.

After several months of disputes, Rand decided to tender her resignation on November 7, after which she should have given up her deputy mayor position from January 2020. However, after the holidays, Rand was back at work and withdrew her resignation.

Editor: Helen Wright

center partytartumonica rand
