Tartu deputy mayor to get €8,000 compensation after vote of no confidence

News
BNS
Monica Rand.
Monica Rand. Source: Madis Hindre/ERR
The city council of Tartu in South Estonia on Thursday expressed no confidence in Deputy Mayor Monica Rand (Center) and decided to pay her compensation in the extent of two months' salary.

Regional newspaper Tartu Postimees reported Rand's monthly salary is €4,000, hence, the compensation paid to her will be €8,000.

Altogether 27 council members voted in favor and 15 against expressing no confidence in Rand.

Another deputy mayor, Madis Lepajoe, tendered his resignation for health reasons. He, too, will receive compensation in the extent of two months' salary.

As deputy mayor, Rand was responsible for finance, budget and city assets, while Lepajoe served as deputy mayor responsible for education, culture, sport and youth issues.

Editor: Helen Wright

monica rand
