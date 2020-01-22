ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Vakra successfully defends resubmitted thesis

Rainer Vakra (SDE) in front of Tallinn University with a bound copy of his new bachelor's thesis. January 9, 2020.
Rainer Vakra (SDE) in front of Tallinn University with a bound copy of his new bachelor's thesis. January 9, 2020. Source: Rainer Vakra/Facebook
Social Democratic Party (SDE) politician Rainer Vakra received an A grade after defending a new bachelor's thesis at the Tallinn University on Wednesday after it was discovered his previous thesis was plagiarized.

The Academic Committee of Tallinn University unanimously decided in March last year that Vakra's former thesis largely plagiarized and suggested Rector Tiit Land should strip him of his diploma.

Land cancelled Vakra's diploma, but in order to keep his master's degree, he had to resubmit his bachelor's thesis within two years.

Vakra, who is currently assisting MEP Sven Mikser, was the senior police officer of the Nõmme district from 2005 to 2011. The thesis recognized as plagiarism was completed in 2002.

Newspaper Eesti Ekspress wrote in February last year Vakra's thesis was suspected to be plagiarized. The topic of his thesis was waste management. 

Editor: Helen Wright

