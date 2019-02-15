news

SDE candidate Anastassia Kovalenko latest plagiarism suspect ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Anastassia Kovalenko.
Anastassia Kovalenko. Source: SDE
News

Social Democratic Party (SDE) election candidate Anastassia Kovalenko has been accused of plagiarism, in a media report.

Ms Kovalenko, who is also has an international career in motorcycle road racing, is the second SDE member in as many days to be accused of plagiarism; on Wednesday, sitting MP Rainer Vakra was accused of plagiarism in his bachelor's thesis by investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress.

Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) has now headed its own investigation into Ms Kovalenko's own thesis, or rather theses, in respect of master's degrees she has from the University of Tartu, the first on money laundering, from 2015, and the second on the rights of small shareholders, from two years later.

Three sources

Data analyst Priit Pärnapuu carried out an examination of Ms Kovalenko's work, and found three examples, in the money laundering thesis.

The first of these, EPL says, is over ten consecutive pages from "Rethinking Money Laundering & Financing of Terrorism in International Law" by University of Oxford researcher Roberto Durrieu, reproduced without acknowledgment. The text is verbatim identical to the original Durrieu work, including in paragraph and section structure, Mr Pärnapuu says.

A 2003 article by R.E.Bell, a Northern Irish researcher, on predicate offenses, whilst cited in the thesis twice, has been additionally cited in many more places without reference, EPL reports, and a third plagiarised source, the master's thesis of Indrek Tibar titled "Money Laundering as a Criminal Offense - Definition and History", is also copied without acknowledgment, it is reported.

This is not the first time academic works by Ms Kovalenko, who races a Kawasaki Ninja 600R, and is the first woman Estonian road racer to win internationally, have run into controversy.

Not first problem thesis

In October 2018, she was ordered to publish clear retractions in Tartu University's digital archive, and various Russian-language media channels including Delovyie lyudi, that the 2012 Annual Report from shipping company BLRT was inaccurate and invalid, as well as claims that minority shareholders had been maltreated by majority BLRT shareholders. Ms Kovalenko's father, Valeri Kovalenko, was a minority shareholder in BLRT at the time of the retraction order.

Ms Kovalenko had made the statements in the 2017 MBA thesis paper she wrote at the University of Tartu.

In Wednesday's case, much of Rainer Vakra's bachelor's thesis, "The implementation of the packaging and packaging waste collection and recycling system in Tartu," was simply copy-pasted from a report by  Stockholm Environment Institute Tallinn, formerly Säästva Eesti Instituut (SEI),  Eesti Ekspress stated.

EPL is owned by the same media group, Ekspress Grupp, which publishes weekly Eesti Ekspress.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anastassia kovalenkosderainer vakra2019 estonian parliamentary electionsplagiarism


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
14.02

Filing of 2018 tax returns to begin at midnight Friday

14.02

Tallinn hopes to build harbour tram line by 2024

14.02

Riigikogu rushing amendment to allow mobile speed cameras on roads by March

14.02

Defence forces member dies after fireams injury

14.02

British Wildcat and Apache helicopters to arrive in Estonia

14.02

Cannabis not-for-profit can be entered in companies register

14.02

Long-term unemployment at 20-year low, under-employment rises

14.02

Prosecutor office condemns info leak in organised crime case

Opinion
12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

Business
11.02

Jüri Ratas in Dubai: Estonia digital progress an example

11.02

Enterprise Estonia: Presence in UAE will improve export opportunities

11.02

Estonian exports up 12%, imports 10% in 2018

08.02

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

08.02

Nordica 2018 passenger numbers up 22%

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:21

President Kaljulaid discusses women in tech with Ivanka Trump

15:41

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road opens...then closes again

14:29

SDE candidate Anastassia Kovalenko latest plagiarism suspect

13:35

TalTech faces name change challenge

12:51

134,500 file tax returns Thursday overnight

11:54

Centre-Reform coalition government likely, predicts political scientist

10:56

Tax inflows on target, excise duty receipts lower than projected in 2018

09:49

Mikser attends high-level conference on Middle East

08:56

President Kaljulaid, Luik attending Munich Security Conference

14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

14.02

Filing of 2018 tax returns to begin at midnight Friday

14.02

Nordic Council of Ministers contributes €100,000 to Baltic Culture Fund

14.02

Ministers sign memo establishing Multinational Division North headquarters

14.02

Tallinn hopes to build harbour tram line by 2024

14.02

Tallinn deputy mayor: Bankrupt MRP refusing to pay bus drivers

14.02

Riigikogu rushing amendment to allow mobile speed cameras on roads by March

14.02

Defence forces member dies after fireams injury

14.02

British Wildcat and Apache helicopters to arrive in Estonia

14.02

Estonishing Evenings to host fifth English-language pre-election debate

14.02

Cannabis not-for-profit can be entered in companies register

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: