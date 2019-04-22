Tallinn University strips Rainer Vakra of bachelor's degree

Tallinn University (TLÜ) Rector Tiit Land on Monday decided to strip former MP Rainer Vakra (SDE) of his bachelor's degree. Mr Vakra will be allowed to keep his master's degree, however, if he writes a new bachelor's thesis within two years.

The university reached its decision based on a proposal by its academic committee to revoke the degree due to extensive plagiarism found in Mr Vakra's bachelor's thesis.

TLÜ will not launch proceedings for the revocation of Mr Vakra's master's degree, however, if the latter fulfils the requirements for completing a bachelor's programme, including writing a new bachelor's thesis, within two academic years.

Mr Vakra has already contacted the university about wanting to write a new thesis.

According to administrative practice, all Estonian universities have allowed students whose thesis is determined to be plagiarised to write a new thesis.

The Tallinn University Academic Committee on 15 March voted unanimously to confirm Rainer Vakra's bachelor's thesis as extensively plagiarised. The committee likewise voted to propose that Mr Vakra's degree be revoked.