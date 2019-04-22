ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn University strips Rainer Vakra of bachelor's degree ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Rainer Vakra.
Rainer Vakra. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn University (TLÜ) Rector Tiit Land on Monday decided to strip former MP Rainer Vakra (SDE) of his bachelor's degree. Mr Vakra will be allowed to keep his master's degree, however, if he writes a new bachelor's thesis within two years.

The university reached its decision based on a proposal by its academic committee to revoke the degree due to extensive plagiarism found in Mr Vakra's bachelor's thesis.

TLÜ will not launch proceedings for the revocation of Mr Vakra's master's degree, however, if the latter fulfils the requirements for completing a bachelor's programme, including writing a new bachelor's thesis, within two academic years.

Mr Vakra has already contacted the university about wanting to write a new thesis.

According to administrative practice, all Estonian universities have allowed students whose thesis is determined to be plagiarised to write a new thesis.

The Tallinn University Academic Committee on 15 March voted unanimously to confirm Rainer Vakra's bachelor's thesis as extensively plagiarised. The committee likewise voted to propose that Mr Vakra's degree be revoked.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

rainer vakratallinn universityplagiarism


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
10:33

Gallery: Estonian language state test heralds start of exam period

21.04

Survey: Reform looking at certain victory in European Parliament elections

21.04

Cleric, writer Vello Salo dies at 94

20.04

Mihkelson: Incoming government lacking common concept on border

20.04

Estonia 200 introduces European Parliament election programme

19.04

Hundreds participate in Veterans Day charity run in Narva

19.04

Tallinn City Council approves Kõlvart city government

19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

Opinion
16:17

Ratas congratulates Zelensky on presidential election win in Ukraine

15:44

Tallinn University strips Rainer Vakra of bachelor's degree

15:13

Operail to cut 21 jobs in restructuring of operations at Tapa depot

14:27

Gallery: President starts meeting with incoming ministers Updated

13:49

First quarter construction price index up 2% on year

Business
17.04

Bank of Estonia: Money laundering scandals may drive up cost of loans

17.04

Air Baltic: Tallinn first quarter passenger numbers increase by 32%

16.04

Rural municipality of 5,843 wants nuclear reactor

15.04

Producers: Oil refinery would help meet stricter sulfur requirements

15.04

Airbaltic to operate new Airbus aircraft on Tallinn-Berlin route

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:55

Lennart Meri Conference warns of suspicious survey sent to guests

16:17

Ratas congratulates Zelensky on presidential election win in Ukraine

15:44

Tallinn University strips Rainer Vakra of bachelor's degree

15:13

Operail to cut 21 jobs in restructuring of operations at Tapa depot

14:27

Gallery: President starts meeting with incoming ministers Updated

13:49

First quarter construction price index up 2% on year

13:02

PPA to provide daily Terevisioon bulletins on highway patrols locations

12:28

Noted political analysts join May HeadRead literary festival lineup

11:07

Prime minister, foreign minister, send condolences after Sri Lanka bombings

10:33

Gallery: Estonian language state test heralds start of exam period

09:46

Riigikogu marks centenary with exhibition, commemorative stamp and more

21.04

Survey: Reform looking at certain victory in European Parliament elections

21.04

Cleric, writer Vello Salo dies at 94

21.04

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

20.04

Mihkelson: Incoming government lacking common concept on border

20.04

Following Moscow visit, Lithuania calls on Estonia to coordinate actions

20.04

Estonia 200 introduces European Parliament election programme

19.04

Hundreds participate in Veterans Day charity run in Narva

19.04

Tallinn City Council approves Kõlvart city government

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: