ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Hundimägi: Kranich's criticism of Äripäev unfounded ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Aivar Hundimägi
Aivar Hundimägi
Aivar Hundimägi Source: Erik Prozes
News

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Äripäev Aivar Hundimägi writes in reply to criticism by Heiki Kranich that when a journalist learns of important circumstances that raise questions of a potential conflict of interest or demonstrate relationships between entrepreneurs and politicians, they need to be published along with relevant explanations and comments by those involved.

Äripäev published on Monday the loan relationship of Reform Party MP, former national lottery company Eesti Loto CEO Heiki Kranich and circumstances pertaining to Eesti Loto moving into a new building dug up from different sources by investigative journalist Katariina Krjutškova. We are convinced that the claims published are accurate and legitimate. We have been sufficiently thorough in verifying our story.

We do not have all of the information and documentation concerning the three topics in question – the loan relationship between businessman Koit Uus' firm and Heiki Kranich, the latter's investment into a now bankrupt company and the search for a new building for Eesti Loto.

That is why it is difficult to say at this time whether we're dealing with random coincidences, a conflict of interest or collusion. The task of the press is first and foremost to ask questions when things are unclear.

It is very good that the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee, the prosecution and the finance minister have called for more clarity in this matter. It is also good Heiki Kranich is explaining the circumstances as these are matters of considerable public interest. It is furthermore important to note that we asked concerned persons for comments before publishing the article.

The Heiki Kranich topic as well as some earlier cases (such as that of Port of Tallinn) suggest there are three fields that should be rendered more transparent in Estonia.

Firstly, financial and business relationships of entrepreneurs and politicians. Secondly, the economic interests of state company executives and finally, the transparency of state-owned companies' decisions and the public being able to access information pertaining to those decisions after the fact.

Äripäev finds that Heiki Kranich's criticism voiced in an interview to ERR is unfounded. It is entirely commonplace when the attention of Äripäev journalists and those of other publications falls on the activities and decisions of MPs, high-ranking officials and major businessmen.

When a journalist learns of important circumstances that raise questions of a potential conflict of interest or demonstrate relationships between entrepreneurs and politicians, they need to be published along with relevant explanations and comments. That is precisely what Äripäev did in its article on Monday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

äripäevaivar hundimägiheiki kranicheesti loto
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:46

Tallinn's Porto Franco development postpones opening until 2021

14:31

EKRE plans to submit new pharmacy reform bill

14:12

Tartu mayor: Center Party's fight over power started getting disruptive

13:44

Third of Estonia could face temporary internet outages Thursday afternoon

13:40

Influenza cases increased by a third last week

13:16

Government give go-ahead to BALTNET NATO air security ratification

12:42

Liivalaia business quarter waiting for permits to begin building work

11:58

Estonia seeking seven foreign business advisers in Europe, Asia and Africa

11:32

Elron announces procurement for new trains

11:02

Spring in January: Maple sap ready to drink several months early

10:43

City, municipal government may choose name for baby parents forget to name

10:26

Enefit Green wants to build ten-turbine wind farm in Saarde Municipality

10:07

Kontaveit through to Australian Open third round

10:05

Estonia ranks 18th in Transparency International's corruption index

09:42

Parties in Tartu coalition talks agree not to raise kindergarten fees

09:21

Hundimägi: Kranich's criticism of Äripäev unfounded

09:04

Party ratings: Estonia 200 support at year high

08:50

Competition watchdog wants to look into bus stations' activities

08:17

Interview: Äripäev corruption charges fiction, says former Eesti Loto head

08:05

Gallery: New lights illuminate Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: