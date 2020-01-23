Government approves Eesti Teed €3.4 million dividend

The Estonian government at sitting on Thursday approved the dividend to be paid by state-owned road maintenance company Eesti Teed in 2020 in the amount of €3.4 million.

In relation to the fact that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications plans to announce a public written auction of the shares in the near future, the government approved the sum of dividends to be paid by Eesti Teed for 2020 separately from other companies, government spokespeople said.

In the first nine months of last year, state-owned road maintenance company Eesti Teed saw a revenue of €21.7 million and profit of €419,300 euros.

A proposal by Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas for the sale of the state-owned road maintenance company Eesti Teed on a public auction was endorsed by the government at a sitting in May 2019. Aas proposed to sell 100 percent, or 100,000 of the shares of AS Eesti Teed belonging to the state with a nominal value of €100.

