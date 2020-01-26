ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Animal-vehicle crash database and map application launched ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Elk have been known to even wander into densely populated areas such as Lasnamäe pictured here. Due to their sheer size, colliding with one in a car can be fatal for occupants as well as the animal.
Elk have been known to even wander into densely populated areas such as Lasnamäe pictured here. Due to their sheer size, colliding with one in a car can be fatal for occupants as well as the animal. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Road Administration and the environmental consultancy company Hendrikson & Ko have developed an app after analyzing data about animal-vehicle crashes that took place on state roads.

On the basis of the data, a public map application was developed showing users the road sections where collisions with animals are most likely to happen, the Road Administration said on Friday. 

The purpose of the work was to organize and geolocate the information about animal-vehicle crashes forwarded to the Road Administration via the hotline at 1313 between 2014 and 2018 and to build a database.

Villu Lukk, head of the environment service at the Road Administration, said: "In addition to danger posed to humans, animal-vehicle crashes cause damage also to animals, while roads with intense traffic break up wild animal habitats."

"The map application enables users to find out on which roads the biggest numbers of accidents involving wild animals have taken place and where the dangerous road sections are located. It is a good tool for the Road Administration, our cooperation partners and ordinary participants in road traffic alike," he said.

A map app made by the Estonian Road Administration and environmental consultancy company Hendrikson & Ko developed an app of animal-related accidents in Estonia. Source: Estonian Road Administration

The dangerous road sections have been identified using data about the locations of accidents involving wild animals and spatial data about landscape elements facilitating the movement of wild animals.

The analysis identified 1,443 statistically significant places of concentration of accidents on a total of 322 kilometers of state roads. Such clusters account for approximately 1.9 percent of the total length of the Estonian state road network.

The identification of clusters is based on accident data for the ten-year period from 2009-2018 and the clusters were identified using the KDE+ methodology developed by the Czech Transport Research Center, which has been used for the analysis of animal-vehicle crash data in several similar surveys in recent years. 

The map application in Estonian is available here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:19

Olukorrast riigis: Public expectation unconvincing as reason behind reform

15:17

Startup Estonia creates new startup database

14:15

Pealtnägija: Women find it difficult to reach top echelons in politics

13:16

Animal-vehicle crash database and map application launched

12:15

Zahkna and Oja take second place in single mixed relay

11:23

Tax board to send reminders to people to declared sale and rental income

10:20

Gallery: Kai Art Center starts 2020 with 'radical' neon light installation

09:36

President: Admiral Bellingshausen is our man

08:42

Kelly Sildaru wins gold medal at X-Games

25.01

In case you missed it: January 20 - 25

25.01

Crew of Estonian tourist boat find 500kg hashish haul in sea off Tenerife

25.01

Skeleton Technologies' energy storage systems sign deal for Warsaw trams

25.01

Tänak says Friday's Monte Carlo Rally accident due to high speed

25.01

Increase in number of nights spent in Estonia above EU average in 2019

25.01

Gallery: Estonian Music Awards 2020

25.01

Gallery: KuKu Klub celebrates 85th birthday

25.01

City of Tartu and five counties sign cooperation agreement

25.01

Fentanyl usage has declined but is being replaced by new substances

25.01

Ratas: World Cleanup Day has become part of Estonia's brand

25.01

Population minister to attend Auschwitz liberation anniversary in Poland

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: