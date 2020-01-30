32 wolves shot by hunters in Estonia this season

With one month left until the end of the current wolf hunting season, hunters in Estonia have shot 32 wolves. The quota for this season is 82 wolves.

By county, as of Thursday, the highest number of wolves had been shot in Rapla County (10), followed by Järva County (7), Pärnu County (6), Ida-Viru County (3), Lääne-Viru County (2), and Harju, Jõgeva, Põlva and Tartu Counties (1).

The Environmental Board has increased the wolf hunting quota in Estonia twice during the current season — from 61 to 69, and again from 69 to the current 82.

In the 2018-2019 season, the quota stood at 65 wolves, with 66 shot, including six under a special permit outside of the hunting season.

Wolf hunting season in Estonia runs from November 1 through the end of February.

