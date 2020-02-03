Police publish excuses offered by apprehended drunk drivers

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
PPA breathalyser checkpoint.
PPA breathalyser checkpoint. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The number of drink drivers removed from the roads so far this year has increased by over 16 percent on the same period last year. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has apprehended 534 drink drivers since the beginning of the year. Last year, a 7,147 were so removed, through the year.

The PPA's traffic section, which sometimes conducts spot checks on drivers, has also published excuses or other statements given by drink drivers, which include: 

  •  "I regret that I was drunk and forbidden [from driving], but this incident has given me a new and interesting feeling - a sense of duty."
  • "We were in a club, I consumed some alcohol, ran out of money and then decided to go to Tallinn."
  • "I needed half a liter of Viru Valge and I felt okay to drive."
  • "It was not alcohol I consumed, it was shashlik (kebab) juices."
  • "I didn't drink anything, I ate some berries earlier. Berries give the same effect as beer, after they're eaten, it shows up on the breath test".
  • "I went home and started to drink rum. I remembered that the car's tires needed air. To save time in the morning, I decided to get to the gas station before the alcohol had entered my bloodstream."
  • "I wasn't driving, it was my friend who was, and who then ran away (after stopping a vehicle, the police found the driver sitting on the back seat, while his shoes were still under the car's pedals).

An accident involving a drunk driver on Saaremaa in January saw a baby and two women killed.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppadrink drivingestonian trafficdrunk drivers
