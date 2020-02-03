ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Digital skills training to be provided for 500 family doctors and nurses ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Family doctors' advice hotline.
Family doctors' advice hotline. Source: ERR
News

Hundreds of family doctors and nurses will receive digital skills training to over the next three years after the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications entered into a contract with Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech).

Siim Sikkut, deputy secretary general of the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications for ICT, said: "The Estonian health care system requires for health professionals to be digitally literate as patient treatment information is stored in an information system, prescriptions and referrals are issued electronically, and consultations between family doctors and specialist medical practitioners, too, are often held electronically. Considering the pace of technological development after the presently working specialists finished their training, we need to boost developing the basic ICT skills of these people."

Data from the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) shows the number of cybersecurity incidents in 2017 totaled 32, and of these 10 directly affected the work of hospitals or family doctors. In 2018, the information systems of one family health center were encrypted in a ransomware attack, which also affected patient processing.

Insufficient digital skills may also hinder health care professionals' advancement career-wise, winning bidder in the procurement TalTech said.

Peeter Ross, professor at TalTech's department of health technologies, said: "Difficulties in the daily use of the family medicine information system and e-health services impose a burden on family doctors and nurses and is above all manifested in inadequate documentation and low use of digital solutions."

"In order to benefit more from computers and smart devices, the digital documentation skills of nurses and doctors need to be improved; they also need an overview of opportunities provided by new digital solutions as well as of general ICT skills, and in particular of information security and its importance," Ross said.

The training courses, which are aimed at family doctors and nurses as well as resident physicians in the Health Board's national register, will start in spring 2020. 

The procurement was organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Affairs, Health and Welfare Information Systems Center and the Information System Authority. The project is financed from a European Social Fund support scheme for improving digital literacy. The total cost of the project is €348,960. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

taltech
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
03.02

Digital skills training to be provided for 500 family doctors and nurses

03.02

Contemporary art museum in Tallinn gets new lease of life

03.02

Tartu coalition should be confirmed next week

03.02

Estonian-Dutch offshore Saaremaa wind farm may go ahead

03.02

Gallery: Government and president meet for delayed end-of-year meeting Updated

03.02

Terras in Brussels: I can communicate with people

03.02

Riigikogu committee in no hurry to discuss latest pharmacy reform proposals

03.02

January breaks average temperature records

03.02

Justice chancellor: Airport transit conditions must be improved

03.02

Kontaveit in action in Fed Cup round held in Tallinn from Wednesday

03.02

Poll: Ratas prefered prime minister, small increase in support for Helme

03.02

Sume music festival to be held in Tallinn's Noblessner harbor

03.02

Narva cannot financially support the renovation of Alexander Church

03.02

Police send TLT corruption case to prosecutor's office

03.02

Anett Kontaveit rises to 22nd in the world following Australian Open

03.02

Police publish excuses offered by apprehended drunk drivers

03.02

Barrels previously containing mustard gas removed from Saaremaa

03.02

Report: Estonia's holocaust memorials in focus

03.02

President: Treaty of Tartu is the birth certificate of the Estonian state

03.02

Report: Plight of Estonia's southeastern border villages

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: