ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EKRE wants new university funding model ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
TalTech
TalTech Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Conservative People's Party (EKRE) would like to boost higher education funding to 1.5 percent of GDP but alter the financing model by excluding from funding criteria the number of foreign student graduates and number of students graduating in nominal time.

EKRE is critical of the current situation in Estonian higher education. The party finds that the condition of high-quality education has not been met.

A letter sent to the Riigikogu Cultural Affairs Committee in the name of head of EKRE's parliamentary group Siim Pohlak finds that while the quality of higher education has not been measured as such, the success of universities is gauged looking at how many students graduate in standard time. EKRE finds that prioritizing the metric lowers the quality of higher education instead.

The party points out that Estonia is on top in Europe when it comes to the relative importance of overqualified people, while at the same time, it also has the most people who do not have the necessary qualification and skills for their work.

Similarly to proposals by the Isamaa party, EKRE points out that universities are switching to English under the aegis of internationalization. The conservatives give as the reason the fact that the current financing model causes universities to attract foreign students to complement their revenue base.

"To lure in foreign students, Estonian curricula are being dropped and replaced with programs in English."

EKRE note that both TalTech and the University of Tartu have created a system of specific purpose scholarships used to pay foreign students' tuition.

"Over one-third of bachelor's and master's level foreign students have been exempt from tuition – more than half if we count doctoral students."

"At the same time, English education is not motivating students to stay in Estonia after graduating. /…/ A lot of foreign students get a higher education on the Estonian taxpayer's dime only to leave the country. A survey carried out among foreign graduates of the University of Tartu found that 70 percent regret not learning enough Estonian to be able to stay in the country."

Five proposals

Based on the aforementioned, EKRE proposes five ways of boosting higher education funding and changing the funding model.

1. The size criterion in base funding should be abolished as it pushes universities to expand at the expense of quality.

2. Earmarked support for universities should consider whether and to what extent the university supports Estonian national culture and state.

3. Performance support criteria should not include percentage of students who have studied or completed in-practice training in a foreign country, foreign graduates and students who graduated in nominal time.

4. The three criteria for performance support could be: 1) relative importance of students (30 percent) admitted to curricula in the university's area of responsibility as stipulated in its management contract or performance support directive; 2) ratio between the university's income from education and its allocated performance support (30 percent); 3) relative importance of graduates moving to the next stage of study or heading to the labor market in all higher education graduates (40 percent). The principles of performance pay in the field of doctoral studies would not have to be altered.

5. In the case of compliance with the aforementioned proposals, the aim for higher education funding should be set at 1.5 percent of GDP that would put Estonia in the top five in OECD and ensure quality higher education fitting of the Estonian society and state provided it is used effectively.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ekreuniversity of tartuhigher educationisamaataltechforeign students
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:19

New Tartu coalition agreement signed

13:51

EKRE wants new university funding model

13:20

Health Board: Ads for medications often mislead people

12:47

Sharing economy exempt from labor taxes due to past decision

12:13

Statistics: Trade in 2019 steady on year

11:46

Tartu plans to expand smart bike cycle network

11:19

Martin Helme: No need to fear sudden land tax increase in coming years

10:42

Estonian artist's exhibition about city of evacuated people from Chernobyl

10:22

80 Tartu hospital doctors sign joint appeal to minister, mayor, rector

09:51

3.8 million tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2019

09:16

Storm winds leave thousands without power

08:53

Interior minister meets high-level law enforcement officials on US trip

08:24

Women's epee team knocked out in Barcelona quarter finals

09.02

Low pressure area brings strong winds to islands overnight Sunday

09.02

In case you missed it, Monday, February 3- Sunday, February 9

09.02

Estonia loses Fed Cup Ukraine encounter

09.02

Politicians react to MEP's calls to remove disloyal diplomats

09.02

Katrina Lehis wins Barcelona individual Epee world championship round

08.02

Number of UK Estonian e-residents triples following Brexit

08.02

Study: Estonian pensioners have highest poverty risk in EU

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: