Kaido Padar elected appointment committee chair

Kaido Padar.
Kaido Padar. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The State Companies Appointment Committee elected Kaido Padar to serve as its chairman on Friday.

"We want to contribute to effective management of state companies, maintain competency and professional character," Padar was quoted as having said by the Ministry of Finance. "A lot of work to that aim has been done by the previous appointment committee, and I would like to commend and thank them for all their work."

Kaido Padar has a bachelor's degree from the University of Tartu and extensive experience in the fields of marketing and communication from the Tallinn city government, Office of the Riigikogu, National Opera Estonia. Padar has sat on various supervisory boards, been a member of the board for AS Eesti Post and served as the CEO of ferry operator, Port of Tallinn subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad.

Padar currently serves as CEO for AS Eesti Talleks.

Members of the appointment committee by government decision from January 27 also include Toomas Tamsar, Argo Luude and Reet Roos from the private sector. Representing the public sector are Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance Veiko Tali and as alternating members secretaries general of ministries in charge of relevant state-owned companies.

The committee is tasked with making proposals to the general meeting of the state-owned company (the ministry in charge – ed.) as concerns appointing and removing members of the supervisory board, as well as the number of supervisory board members and their pay.

The state has holdings in 29 enterprises, owning 24 businesses in full and maintaining a majority stake in four. State company assets total over €7 billion and they employ 13,400 people. The total turnover of state companies amounted to €1.8 billion in 2018.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ministry of financestate-owned companieskaido padarappointment committee
