ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Supreme Court upholds corruption defendants' complaint ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Villu Reiljan (center), one of the three defendants whose complaint is now being heard by the Supreme Court.
Villu Reiljan (center), one of the three defendants whose complaint is now being heard by the Supreme Court. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Supreme Court Of Estonia has decided to hear complaints from defendants in a 2014 corruption case.

The case involves alleged land swaps, with three convicted, former environment minister Villu Reiljan, former head of the Land Board Kalev Kangur and construction company businessman Toomas Annus, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The Supreme Court took has proceeded on the basis of the complaints, starting Monday.

At the end of last year, the three submitted a request to review their court decision in the light of a European Court of Human Rights decision that some evidence in the case against them had been obtained illegally.

"The procedure for initiating or reviewing court proceedings involves reviewing effective judgments when new facts which were unknown to the court at the time of the original decisions are revealed," Supreme Court press secretary Susann Kivi previously told ERR's Russian-language portal.

"If there is reason to reconsider the case, the previous decisions will be modified and the court procedure reopened," she added.

Kangur and Reiljan were convicted in 2014 of taking a bribe, Annus for offering one.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

supreme courtcorruptioneuropean court of human rights
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:53

EU funds hiatus sees reduced Tallinn road reconstruction work in 2020

17:27

Parliament passes law aimed at bringing ships under Estonian flag

16:54

Levikom files criminal complaint against SDE MP Katri Raik

16:38

Anett Kontaveit in WTA Dubai tournament first round clash

16:33

Karu recommends setting up hydrogen plant in Ida-Viru County

15:54

Isamaa leaves Pärnu's coalition

15:27

Oliver Nääs and Diana Minumets: State overregulating tenders

14:55

Pharmacy chains playing a waiting game on reforms

14:19

380,000 tax returns submitted by Tuesday morning

14:01

Foreign minister rejects China embassy intelligence service criticisms Updated

13:54

Polar explorer Timo Palo: This winter is breaking all records

13:22

Five-year defense development plan focuses on communications, mobility

12:51

Supreme Court upholds corruption defendants' complaint

12:24

Estonian ambassador to NATO: Alliance in Iraq not feasible without USA

11:50

Ida-Viru County is considering building a carbon dioxide capture plant

11:38

Family doctors shouldn't be guided by their world view regarding treatment

11:24

Agriculture and Rail Baltic Estonia priorities in EU long-term budget plans

10:51

Riigikogu committee: New MS Estonia inquiry possible if new facts emerge

10:33

Reform Party to elect new chairman and board at general assembly in March

10:26

Estonia ready for Putin's possible arrival for Finno-Ugric congress

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: