Supreme Court upholds corruption defendants' complaint

The Supreme Court Of Estonia has decided to hear complaints from defendants in a 2014 corruption case.

The case involves alleged land swaps, with three convicted, former environment minister Villu Reiljan, former head of the Land Board Kalev Kangur and construction company businessman Toomas Annus, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The Supreme Court took has proceeded on the basis of the complaints, starting Monday.

At the end of last year, the three submitted a request to review their court decision in the light of a European Court of Human Rights decision that some evidence in the case against them had been obtained illegally.

"The procedure for initiating or reviewing court proceedings involves reviewing effective judgments when new facts which were unknown to the court at the time of the original decisions are revealed," Supreme Court press secretary Susann Kivi previously told ERR's Russian-language portal.

"If there is reason to reconsider the case, the previous decisions will be modified and the court procedure reopened," she added.

Kangur and Reiljan were convicted in 2014 of taking a bribe, Annus for offering one.

