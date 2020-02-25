Ministry of Culture wants to change name of Old Town Theater

The Ministry of Culture has initiated changing the name and statute of Tallinn's Old Town Theater House (Vanalinna Teatrimaja), site of the former Theater NO99, because they want a more prominent role in the management of the foundation.

The founders of the Old Town Theater are the Estonian state, via the culture ministry, the City of Tallinn, and SEB Bank. Chancellor of the culture ministry Tarvi Sits has made an suggestion to the two other founders to change the foundation's name and other details.

"The main changes appear in changing the name and the number of the members in the council. The new name of the foundation will be Sakala Theatre. The council consisting of four members will be changed to five and an additional country's representative will be assigned," Sits noted, according to ERR's online Estonian news.

According to the Sits, the changes are a result of the fact that, after the termination of the Theatre NO99 in the building at Sakala 3, the role and operation of the Old Town's Theatre has changed.

"The foundation that was in charge of the management of the previous building, is now the foundation managing the activity in the new building, with the culture ministry, as the only financier of the foundation, having a more important role and responsibility. Therefore, it would be proportionally correct if the culture ministry had a more weighty role in the managing of the foundation," Sits found.

Since Theater NO99 closed its doors, in November 2018, the Old Town Theater House has been used for many different theater projects, for county theaters' plays, and other cultural events.

