Theatre NO99 to close its doors ({{commentsTotal}})

Theatre NO99 in Tallinn.
Theatre NO99 in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonia's Theatre NO99 announced on Wednesday that it will cease operation in January 2019. The Tallinn theatre's final performances are scheduled for November and December.

"We have decided to close," the theatre wrote in a statement. "This is the joint decision of our creative community. We have all signed it as we have shared the same ideals for 14 years — and today, we jointly acknowledge that we are unable to continue working in a way worthy of the ideals once set.

"The [Ministry of Culture] and the supervisory board of the theatre have been informed of our decision," the statement read. "We have coordinated with them the main thing — Theatre NO99 will stop operating in January 2019. Next week, we will give three final performances with the play 'NO30 Ship of Fools' and a guest performance with the play 'NO43 Filth' in Moscow at the end of December. Then that will be it. We are unable to say currently how exactly the closing will take place, what contract will be faxed where, whose phone will ring when. But we will be able to soon. We have already begun cooperating with the ministry and the supervisory board on this.

"We produced every play as though it were our last and delivered every performance as though it were our last," the statement read. "And we also managed the theatre as thought it were the last theatre we would ever manage. Theatre NO99 was only a moment. The same moment as the darkness that arrives at the end of a performance."

The statement was signed by Eero Epner, Rasmus Kaljujärv, Laur Kaunissaare, Eva Koldits, Rea Lest-Liik, Jörgen Liik, Helena Lotman, Tiit Ojasoo, Gert Raudsep, Ene-Liis Semper, Simeoni Sundja, Ragnar Uustal and Marika Vaarik.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

10:26

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

09:53

European Central Bank may soon increase interest rates

30.10

Eesti Energia CEO: Estonia, Russia seeing cross-border electricity trade

30.10

Eesti Energia third quarter revenue up 26.7% to nearly €200 million

30.10

September retail turnover growth up 3% on year

30.10

Tartu proposes terminating pulp mill spatial plan

29.10

Kaljulaid on Danske: Estonian, Danish supervisory authorities made mistakes

29.10

Survey: 40% of Estonian employers preparing to increase wages

LATEST NEWS
17:14

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

16:06

Estonian government announces snap military exercise

15:37

Helme: With enough defence capability, Estonia can ignore allies' advice

14:41

Needle exchange buses to enter service in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

13:56

12:52

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

12:24

Supreme Court to deliberate possibly terminating case against Savisaar

11:11

September industrial production up 2% on year

10:26

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

09:53

European Central Bank may soon increase interest rates

08:56

PayPal ceases cooperation with online store selling MMS

30.10

Medical Association: Drop plan to keep surplus in health insurance budget

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

30.10

Eesti Energia CEO: Estonia, Russia seeing cross-border electricity trade

30.10

Blackout causes Tallink's Regal Star to come to halt at sea

30.10

Kontaveit loses in opening round of Elite Trophy tournament in China

30.10

Ekaterina Taklaja chosen as next editor-in-chief of ETV+

30.10

Eiki Nestor skeptical of Seeder's pension reform plan, Neivelt in favour Updated

30.10

Pro Patria proposes updates to second pension pillar Updated

30.10

Eesti Energia third quarter revenue up 26.7% to nearly €200 million

