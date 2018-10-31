Theatre NO99 to close its doors

"We have decided to close," the theatre wrote in a statement. "This is the joint decision of our creative community. We have all signed it as we have shared the same ideals for 14 years — and today, we jointly acknowledge that we are unable to continue working in a way worthy of the ideals once set.

"The [Ministry of Culture] and the supervisory board of the theatre have been informed of our decision," the statement read. "We have coordinated with them the main thing — Theatre NO99 will stop operating in January 2019. Next week, we will give three final performances with the play 'NO30 Ship of Fools' and a guest performance with the play 'NO43 Filth' in Moscow at the end of December. Then that will be it. We are unable to say currently how exactly the closing will take place, what contract will be faxed where, whose phone will ring when. But we will be able to soon. We have already begun cooperating with the ministry and the supervisory board on this.

"We produced every play as though it were our last and delivered every performance as though it were our last," the statement read. "And we also managed the theatre as thought it were the last theatre we would ever manage. Theatre NO99 was only a moment. The same moment as the darkness that arrives at the end of a performance."

The statement was signed by Eero Epner, Rasmus Kaljujärv, Laur Kaunissaare, Eva Koldits, Rea Lest-Liik, Jörgen Liik, Helena Lotman, Tiit Ojasoo, Gert Raudsep, Ene-Liis Semper, Simeoni Sundja, Ragnar Uustal and Marika Vaarik.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!