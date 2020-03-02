ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Lukas and Helme disagree on lower VAT for digital publications ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
E-readers.
E-readers.
News

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) finds that the VAT rate of e-publications could be lowered to 9 percent to improve their availability, while Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) believes it would increase the chance of fraud and render tax administration more complicated.

A special 9-percent VAT rate today applies to books, educational workbooks and periodicals, except publications concentrating on advertising or including erotic and pornographic material that are subject to the standard 20-percent VAT rate. The aim of the reduced rate is to support the publication of traditional books and improve availability.

The government's activity program for 2019-2023 prescribes analyzing and prescribing a lower VAT rate also for e-books and e-periodicals.

The topic is the responsibility of Minister of Finance Martin Helme who, according to a memo to be presented to the cabinet, is not in favor of the tax exemption.

Helme describes the matter as a political decision, which is why the ministry has not deemed it necessary to commission an outside analysis.

"Because the object of tax is basically an electronic service only parts of which would be subject to a lower tax rate, it would make for a complicated regulation. Such an object of taxation would increase the risk of fraud and add to tax administration costs. At the same time, it would not have a significant effect on the price of the service (e-publications)," Helme reasoned.

The minister also pointed out that even with the standard tax rate, e-publications are cheaper than their print counterparts because of smaller sales expenses. Helme added that different tax rates for print and electronic publications do not distort competition because the products are not competing with each other and reading e-publications requires a device.

Helme said that a lower tax rate for e-publications would add to businesses' administrative burden as e-periodicals could only be taxed using the lower rate insofar as they reflect the content of print papers or magazines, without interactive content, such as videos, commercials and music. Such value added would constitute electronic services that are taxed with the standard rate.

Introducing the change would also take a bite of around €2 million out of VAT receipt.

"Our proposal is not to lay down a special VAT rate for e-publications," Helme said in summary.

Lukas: different tax rate not justified in case of similar content

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas disagrees. His memorandum supports a reduced 9-percent rate for electronic publications.

The ministry finds that the aim of the exemption is to support the publication of books and periodicals, boost their quality and availability. Lukas also suggests that European Court of Justice practice suggests the aim of a lower VAT rate is to support erudition.

Lukas writes that while the way people read books and periodicals has changed considerably in the digital age, the goal of getting people to read more and supporting the publication of works remains the same, which is why applying different tax rates to the same content is not sensible.

Because the Estonian journalism and media market has not grown in the past decade, with unequal tax policy for digital and non-digital publications contributing to the situations, Lukas believes digital publications and content should also be subject to a lower tax rate.

Unlike the finance ministry, the Ministry of Culture finds that defining digital journalism as a tax object is not difficult as tax administrators can identify journalistic publications with ease and they most often identify as such themselves.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

martin helmevattõnis lukasvat on books and periodicals
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:07

Toomas Sildam: Speaker Põlluaas knows how to surprise

16:55

Cold snap hasn't undermined farmers' hopes of good harvest

16:33

Only handful of pharmacies informed authorities of future plans by deadline

16:16

Coronavirus patient in Estonia is recovering

16:08

Court delays decision in UT Library ex-director criminal case

15:52

Interview: Eesti Laul 2020 grand finalists

15:32

Ministry: New placements still being sought for some Krabi School students

15:05

Pentagon signs contract for Javelin systems for Estonia, 15 other countries

14:45

Lukas and Helme disagree on lower VAT for digital publications

14:29

Tallinn City Council to elect new deputy chairman on Thursday

14:08

February's weather set new temperature and rainfall records

13:51

Very small portion of tax refunds donated to nonprofits

13:29

EU Just Transition Fund would support diversification of Ida-Viru economy

12:57

Survey: Almost half of Estonians to use their tax refund for daily expenses

12:35

Leap Day busy one at Tallinn Vital Statistics Office

12:05

New power source for passenger ships could improve air quality in Tallinn

11:33

Foreigners interested in working in Estonia up tenfold within few years

11:01

Reinsalu: Estonia ready to send law enforcement to Turkish-EU border

10:32

Helme: Estonia ready to reinstate border control in new migration crisis

10:03

Ministry advises students who visited coronavirus risk areas to stay home

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: