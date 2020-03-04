ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

MEP Kaljurand: Closing European Parliament an overreaction ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
MEP Marina Kaljurand speaking on Vikerraadio.
MEP Marina Kaljurand speaking on Vikerraadio. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The European Parliament's (EP) decision to close its doors to visitors, as well as its offices in member states, including in Tallinn, due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus, has been an overreaction, says Member of European Parliament Marina Kaljurand (SDE/PES).

Kaljurand expressed her opinion on social media about the decision David Sassoli, the President of the European Parliament, had taken to close the doors of the European Parliament to all visitors. Currently, only ambassadors and staff are allowed in the parliament building.

"What does that really mean? Today, there was an announcement about the cancellation of events. Parliament will continue its normal work in political groups and committees, but no guests are allowed to enter. Visits from guest groups, all public events and MEP's visits abroad are also canceled," she wrote.

The Estonian MEP said the EP is overreacting to the risk of coronavirus by introducing these measures, although she added the risk of infection is certainly present in parliament, and probably higher than in any other institution.

She wrote: "After all, MEPs from all over Europe who travel between Brussels and their home country get together in the European Parliament and can spread the virus (faster, farther and in greater numbers). But the president sees no problem in traveling with about 3,000 people next week ( 705 MEPs + assistants, workers, staff) to Strasbourg, then traveling from home countries or Brussels: by plane, bus, car or train. Why is this needed?"

Kaljurand pointed out that if the EP President believes the potential for coronavirus is so great that he needs to close the doors of the parliament in Brussels, it should also be necessary to limit the travel of EP staff to and from Strasbourg. All the more so because France has decided to ban mass events, and even closed the doors of the Louvre museum.

Kaljurand also finds closing EP offices in the member states, including in Tallinn, incomprehensible.

"The risk should not be judged in Brussels, but in each individual country. That is the strange situation in Tallinn, where kindergartens, schools and other institutions are open, but the EP representation is closed. It is incomprehensible."

Kaljurand also wondered why some guests are still allowed to enter the EP, including environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who attended a meeting of the Environment Committee. If rules are laid down, they should apply equally to everyone, Kaljurand said.

Madison believes the measures are right

In contrast, another Estonian MEP, Jaak Madison (EKRE), said he supported Sassoli's decision to ban visitors to the Parliament indefinitely, stop holding events and not to hear from foreign guests on committees. 

He said: "I am in favor of the decision - it is better to be more cautious because otherwise there are thousands of visitors from outside the Parliament every day."

Madison also wondered, however, why Greta Thunberg was exempted from the rules.

"Tomorrow was an otherwise-planned Committee on the Environment event, where none other than the climate girl, Greta Thunberg, was expected to be a guest. If not, there would have been mass emails about our parliamentary cancellation events; the committee sent a letter about an hour ago saying that tomorrow's event would take place. So if all events are canceled and foreign visitors to Parliament are banned, Greta is the exception. Why? I don't know. Double standards. But it caused a storm in the mailing list, with members of all political groups showing dissatisfaction over such a double standard."

Madison said he wrote a letter to Sassoli that this type of hypocrisy was unacceptable.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

marina kaljurandeuropean parliamentjaak madison
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:42

Muhu and Räpina pharmacies safe after April 1

13:33

Tallinn's Lasnamäe district elder resigns

13:12

Restorer of Pirita Convent Mother Tekla dies

12:51

MEP Kaljurand: Closing European Parliament an overreaction

12:36

Second company seeking to build wind farm in Pärnu County

12:19

Weather service: Winter lasted only four days

11:47

Heritage Board maps hazardous shipwrecks in Estonian waters

11:23

Hyundai and Ford had planned to enter Rally Estonia before cancellation

11:01

Those who quit may also soon be eligible for unemployment benefits

10:37

PPA employees already asking when can they go to Greece

10:16

High-ranking state officials, MPs to see raises next month

09:54

Defense minister talks Baltic security with US opposite number

09:32

Party ratings: Support for opposition parties has declined

09:12

Health Board monitors 15 Estonians on flight with Latvian coronavirus case

08:51

Estonia neglecting support for renewable energy, says association

08:25

Minister: Second Estonia coronavirus case likely not last

08:21

Minister wants more state funding for choir leaders, film, cultural studies

03.03

Second case of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia

03.03

Education ministry report: TalTech issues arose from systemic shortcomings

03.03

Expert: Over half of sexual assault victims in Estonia do not seek help

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: