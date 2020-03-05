Elering will reduce overhead lines between Muhu and Saaremaa

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Väike Strait overhead power lines
Elering will reduce the number of high-voltage overhead lines in the Väike Strait between the islands of Saaremaa and Muhu. Removing the lines will make it safer for birds and Elering has now launched a public tended.

Taavi Veskimägi, Chairman of Elering's Board said currently there are six overhead wires and masts but with the new undersea cable these can be reduced to three.

In addition to reducing the number of wires, Elering will allow different types of markers to be installed on the remaining overhead line wires to make them more visible to birds.

Veskimägi said rebuilding the line is the first step towards the final dismantling of the line.

He added that, as a second step, Elering has decided to launch preparations for replacing the overhead lines with a cable and for the eventual elimination of the lines in order to ensure the security of supply of electricity for the islanders as well as bird safety.

"How quickly this all happens depends a lot on the speed of planning. But building a 110 kilovolt cable is not a problem for Elering," said Veskimägi.

The length of the section to be reorganized is 7.7 kilometers. Elering is awaiting on offers for the procurement of the Väinatamm overhead line repair until March 18.

Assuming that the public procurement that has begun is proceeding as planned, the line will be rebuilt in the second half of this year. Elering has taken into consideration the recommendations of bird scientists of the Estonian Ornithological Society when arranging the overhead line and selecting the markings.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

eleringmuhusaarema
