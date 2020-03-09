Statistics: Passenger transport by road and rail increased over the year

In 2019, almost 222 million passengers were served by Estonian public transport, a 6 percent increase on the previous year, data released by Statistics Estonia shows.

There were more passengers using road, rail and water transport but there was a decrease in travelers using air transport.

In 2019 compared to 2018, the number of passengers who used road transport grew by 7 percent. The majority were carried by bus, in total 203.3 million passengers, who mostly used urban transport, including trams and trolleybuses.

Compared to the previous year, urban passenger transport increased by 2 percent, or by 167.7 million passengers. There was a 42 percent increase in the number of passengers using county or municipal lines, a total of 24.7 million passengers.

Passengers numbered 3.9 million on domestic highway lines and 1.6 million on international lines. The passenger traffic volume of road transport reached over 3.2 billion passenger-kilometres.

Estonian sea transport enterprises served over 9.5 million passengers. Similarly to previous years, the majority of passengers were carried in international sea traffic. In domestic sea traffic, the number of passengers carried was 2.6 million. The passenger traffic volume was 1.3 billion passenger-kilometres, of which international sea traffic accounted for 98 percent.

Passenger travel by rail also increased last year, reaching nearly 8.4 million passengers. Around 8.3 million were carried in domestic rail and 112,000 in international rail traffic. The passenger traffic volume of rail transport enterprises was 391.7 million passenger-kilometres.

As Estonian air transport enterprises offered fewer flights, the number of air passengers declined by 41 percent. The number of passengers carried on regular flights decreased by 58 percent, on charter flights by 12 percent. The passenger traffic volume of air transport enterprises fell to 1.3 billion passenger-kilometres.

More detailed data have been published in the statistical database.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!