ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Passenger transport by road and rail increased over the year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Bus stop.
Bus stop. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In 2019, almost 222 million passengers were served by Estonian public transport, a 6 percent increase on the previous year, data released by Statistics Estonia shows.

There were more passengers using road, rail and water transport but there was a decrease in travelers using air transport.  

In 2019 compared to 2018, the number of passengers who used road transport grew by 7 percent. The majority were carried by bus, in total 203.3 million passengers, who mostly used urban transport, including trams and trolleybuses.

Compared to the previous year, urban passenger transport increased by 2 percent, or by 167.7 million passengers. There was a 42 percent increase in the number of passengers using county or municipal lines, a total of 24.7 million passengers.

Passengers numbered 3.9 million on domestic highway lines and 1.6 million on international lines. The passenger traffic volume of road transport reached over 3.2 billion passenger-kilometres.

Estonian sea transport enterprises served over 9.5 million passengers. Similarly to previous years, the majority of passengers were carried in international sea traffic. In domestic sea traffic, the number of passengers carried was 2.6 million. The passenger traffic volume was 1.3 billion passenger-kilometres, of which international sea traffic accounted for 98 percent.

Passenger travel by rail also increased last year, reaching nearly 8.4 million passengers. Around 8.3 million were carried in domestic rail and 112,000 in international rail traffic. The passenger traffic volume of rail transport enterprises was 391.7 million passenger-kilometres.

As Estonian air transport enterprises offered fewer flights, the number of air passengers declined by 41 percent. The number of passengers carried on regular flights decreased by 58 percent, on charter flights by 12 percent. The passenger traffic volume of air transport enterprises fell to 1.3 billion passenger-kilometres.

More detailed data have been published in the statistical database.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

statistics estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:26

Eight cases of canine plague diagnosed in Estonia

15:58

Toomas Sildam: Do we need new national days?

15:21

Hansson: Estonia better prepared for possible crisis

14:56

Retailer: Fuel price could come down to €1.20 at current world market price

14:29

Daily Õhtuleht restricts online commenting to subscribers-only

14:05

Native Language Day e-dictation exercise to be held this Friday

13:32

Estonia 16th in world cup stage biathlon relay race

12:57

No positive coronavirus tests taken from samples analyzed on Sunday

12:34

Virology professor: Surprisingly, Estonia has done everything right

12:02

Mart Järvik proposed as deputy mayor of Pärnu

11:43

Regina Oja 28th in Czech Republic Biathlon world cup stage

11:26

Estonia has lowest noise pollution levels in the EU

11:05

Gallery: Bryan Adams 'Exposed' opens at Tallinn's Fotografiska

10:40

Thermal cameras at border checkpoints not effective, says Health Board

10:17

Sipsik exhibition opens in Tartu

09:59

Kaljulaid and US delegation given coronavirus all-clear

09:31

Statistics: Passenger transport by road and rail increased over the year

09:16

Ministry: Tourists without symptoms can return home from quarantine areas

08:51

State-owned road maintenance firm to be privatized

08.03

Kaljulaid: A few bad decisions all that is needed to lose freedom

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: