Foreign Intelligence Service building to receive €4.6 million expansion ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Foreign Intelligence Service press conference.
Foreign Intelligence Service press conference. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The National Defense Investment Center and Nordecon signed a construction agreement to expand the office building of the Foreign Intelligence Service in Rahumäe, Tallinn. The cost of the work will be approximately €4.6 million, excluding VAT.

The work will be completed within eighteen months, the Defense Investment Center said.

The Foreign Intelligence Service is a security agency operating in the area of ​​government of the Ministry of Defense, which collects, analyzes and transmits intelligence in order to protect Estonia from external security threats.

Editor: Helen Wright

foreign intelligence service
