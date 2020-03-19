RMK calls on people to avoid crowded hiking trails

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
The State Forest Management Center (RMK) is asking people to avoid crowded hiking trails and to keep their distance from other trekkers during the emergency situation to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Marge Rammo, head of the visitor management department at RMK, told ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" that RMK hiking trails have been very popular with people in recent days.

She said keeping distance from other people on trails should be remembered in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Following on-site signposts will help reduce the number of people passing by.

RMK has hundreds of sites across Estonia, which is why spreading out visits is advocated. RMK recommends avoiding very popular locations, such as Viru bog and Keila-Joa park and to discover lesser known trails instead.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

