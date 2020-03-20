ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Astronomical spring welcomed in Türi

Spring was welcomed in Türi, Estonia's spring capital on March 20, 2020.
Photo: Spring was welcomed in Türi, Estonia's spring capital on March 20, 2020. Author: Olev Kenk/ERR
Astronomical spring started at 5.50 a.m. on Friday and was celebrated in Türi, Järva County which is Estonia's spring capital.

For the last 21 years, the arrival of spring has been celebrated in Türi, but the ceremony was more modest than previous years due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, the town's flag was still raised, the first lawnmower of the year was started, Pipi-Liis Siemann, the mayor of Türi, addressed local people and the mascot of the spring capital, Murumoor, was present.

Significant cuts have also been made to the Spring Capital cultural program.

"It came so early in the morning, but as you can see, the Spring Capital Council is ready for spring, despite the fact that we have such evil viruses [coronavirus] moving around here," said Ülle Välimäe, head of the Keavadpapital Türi Culture Committee.

Editor: Helen Wright

