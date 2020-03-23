Estonian enjoying success as actress in China

Estonian Anita Smirnova traveled from China back to her home country right before the coronavirus crisis broke, and is happy she can spend time right now with her loved ones. She has exciting work waiting for her when she returns to China, however, where she is working as a successful actress.

"The Madhouse," "The Siege," "Little Devil," "International Manhunt" and "Shanghai Dream" are just some examples of movies Smirnova has acted in, ETV Sunday morning program "Hommik Anuga" reported.

"That's what an actor's life is like — you have to wait for the next project, and it may be four months from now," Smirnova said, noting that it hasn't been difficult for her to be in Estonia for four months. "I'm used to it — how to keep busy when I'm not filming."

Rather, she was happy she managed to be able to return to Estonia in December. "I miss work, of course, and I'd like to be filming, but in a difficult situation, it's better to be with family," she said.

Smirnova is keeping a close eye on the news in China, and noted that compared to a few months ago, the situation there has changed significantly. "The key is that people stayed home and didn't go anywhere," she said. "They only went if they needed to buy groceries or medicine."

She highlighted that in China, we being more important than I is a prevalent way of thought. "As we can see, these measures worked, and the number of new cases in China is low," she said.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, however, Smirnova is continuing to receive offers for new work. "Everything is almost back to normal already," she highlighted.

