ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian enjoying success as actress in China ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Anita Smirnova.
Anita Smirnova. Source: "Hommik Anuga"
News

Estonian Anita Smirnova traveled from China back to her home country right before the coronavirus crisis broke, and is happy she can spend time right now with her loved ones. She has exciting work waiting for her when she returns to China, however, where she is working as a successful actress.

"The Madhouse," "The Siege," "Little Devil," "International Manhunt" and "Shanghai Dream" are just some examples of movies Smirnova has acted in, ETV Sunday morning program "Hommik Anuga" reported.

"That's what an actor's life is like — you have to wait for the next project, and it may be four months from now," Smirnova said, noting that it hasn't been difficult for her to be in Estonia for four months. "I'm used to it — how to keep busy when I'm not filming."

Rather, she was happy she managed to be able to return to Estonia in December. "I miss work, of course, and I'd like to be filming, but in a difficult situation, it's better to be with family," she said.

Smirnova is keeping a close eye on the news in China, and noted that compared to a few months ago, the situation there has changed significantly. "The key is that people stayed home and didn't go anywhere," she said. "They only went if they needed to buy groceries or medicine."

She highlighted that in China, we being more important than I is a prevalent way of thought. "As we can see, these measures worked, and the number of new cases in China is low," she said.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, however, Smirnova is continuing to receive offers for new work. "Everything is almost back to normal already," she highlighted.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

chinaanita smirnova
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:37

Ministry: Netherlands did not block Estonia-destined coronavirus supplies Updated

19:54

Pharmacies Association: Pharmacists cannot sell protective face masks

19:40

Health Board: Four coronavirus patients in critical condition

19:35

Helme refuses to name politicians behind recent fake news

19:25

EHIF to cover costs of coronavirus treatment, tests for uninsured people

19:13

North Estonia Medical Center doctors urge everyone to self-isolate

18:58

Coronavirus helpline receives 13,000 calls in first week

18:33

Tallinn to close public playgrounds and sports grounds

18:11

No Estonian basketball champion declared for the first time since 1942

17:27

Government launches 'chatbot' to answer coronavirus crisis queries

17:13

NGOs call on people to commemorate 1949 mass deportation at home

16:55

Foreign ministry: At least 225 Estonians trying to return home

16:36

Thousands of families facing difficult decisions because of closed borders

16:16

EDF training team in Iraq to return to Estonia

15:56

Debut renewable electricity supply tender attracts plenty of interest

15:47

Health Board: Initial forecast not fulfilled, but no time to be complacent

15:40

Tallink will continue to operate on the Paldiski-Sassnitz route Updated

15:35

Tallinn plans to replace damaged benches in Tammsaare Park

15:14

Estonian enjoying success as actress in China

14:51

Estonian commissioner: Crisis may deprive large numbers of women of income

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: