Vet board stops scheduled inspections during emergency situation

The Veterinary and Food Board (Veterinaar- ja toiduamet/VTA) has stopped carrying out scheduled inspections of food establishments from March 16 in order to protect the health of its employees and clients.

Scheduled supervision has been stopped, but checks in slaughterhouses and companies handling meat carry on as before, VTA spokesperson Elen Kurvits told ERR's online news in Estonian.

"The companies must continue with self-regulated testing as hygiene requirements are currently even stricter and must be followed. VTA's lab is working, it accepts samples and analyzes them. If something is wrong, we will know. We are ready to react if any animal or foodborne diseases break out," she added.

According to her, the decision to stop scheduled inspection arose from the current emergency situation declared in Estonia, as VTA wishes to protect both its employees and clients. Any communication takes place via phone, email or mail and all data could be transmitted online.

The Board will review the situation fortnightly.

