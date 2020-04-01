ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Competition Authority: Reforms bring no major change in pharmacy sector ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Competition Authority chief Märt Ots talking to
Competition Authority chief Märt Ots talking to "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday. Source: ERR
News

Wednesday, April 1 is coming-into-effect date for the government's hotly debated pharmacy reform. A Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet) spokesperson said that, while in practice pharmacies will be owned by the dispensing pharmacists who work in them from that date, in reality, no seismic change will take place in the sector.

The Competition Authority has in the past been critical of the reforms, which require pharmacists own a minimum 51 percent stake in a pharmacy regardless of prior business experience, and dates back to the Medicines Products Act from five years ago, which made the transition a requirement.

"We still have the same well-known chains on the market, these remain strong, and the pharmacists are still heavily affiliated with the wholesalers. So in this respect, the situation will remain very much the same as before," Competition Authority manager Märt Ots told ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Tuesday night.

"In the future, no doubt, theoretically, any major player could set up a wholesaler, develop a brand, make franchise agreements; this is possible, but undoubtedly, it will be very, very difficult to implement," Ots added.

The law change met with pushback from the major wholesalers and the pharmacy chains which they operate, namely Magnum Medical, which is responsible for the Apotheka/Terve Pere brand, Tamro, which runs the Benu chain, and Euroapteek.

Magnum owner Margus Linnamäe acquiesced to the reforms – which saw several challenges in late 2019 and early 2020 via a succession of bills aiming to reverse the course, or to modify, the reforms – in early February. All the bills challenging the reforms were voted down in the Riigkogu.

Linnamäe says he will claim damages from the state. The Lithuanian-owned Euroapteek has reportedly set up several companies which will facilitate the pharmacists operating as franchisees.

The reforms faced strong criticism to the effect they would lead to widespread closures, particularly in rural areas; while there have been closures, at least 452 pharmacies in Estonia are compliant with the requirements and will be open on April 1 and going forward.

Under the reforms, a pharmacist-owned pharmacy may be affiliated with up to four outlets in towns of over 4,000 residents.

Watershed town size of 4,000 people

On April 1, 2020, the transition period for pharmacy service to non-pharmacist-owned pharmacies will expire, followed by pharmacies that are majority-owned by a pharmacist, who may be affiliated with up to four pharmacies (in a city with more than 4,000 residents). At the same time, a general pharmacy may not have branch pharmacies in towns larger than 4,000 people.

There is also a ban on vertical integration, aimed at heading off overall control over the activities of a general pharmacy by a wholesaler, manufacturer or healthcare provider.

The changes will purportedly strengthen the pharmacist's role in the healthcare system, ensure the professional development of the pharmacy service and reduce the impact of commercial interests on it, the State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet) says.

Pharmacies remain open in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, even in locations, such as shopping malls, which are largely otherwise closed for business. Over-the-counter medicines are taped off, however, and have to be verbally requested from the pharmacist. In addition, purchases of many over-the-counter drugs, such as ibuprofen or aspirin, are limited to two packs per purchase, to avoid hoarding or panic buying during the emergency situation.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

competition authoritypharmacy reformpharmacies in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:17

Arvo Pärt receives distinguished honor from Spanish foundation

12:46

Kõlvart: State should gove healthcare professionals bonuses

12:22

Government weighing up €1.35 million for prisoner Hepatitis C treatment

12:10

Health Board: 34 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 779

11:53

Tallinn plans to shorten street-lighting times as budgetary savings measure

11:32

Tallinn TV to broadcast news on Russian-language PBK

11:11

Family doctors' association investigates low coronavirus figures in Narva

10:49

Head of PERH ER: I am forbidden to hug my children

10:31

State Agency of Medicines director: I'm certain law will be changed again

10:09

468 pharmacies now working in Estonia as reforms take effect

09:49

Kiik: State must ensure people can pay care home fees

09:29

Person fined for illegally crossing the Latvian-Estonian border

09:03

Competition Authority: Reforms bring no major change in pharmacy sector

08:37

Ratings: Support gap between Reform and Center continues to narrow

08:09

Supreme Court Judge: Coronavirus restrictions come at constitutional price

07:44

Coronavirus sees drop in home loan and car leasing bank applications

07:24

Foreign minister: Mass coronavirus testing could happen

31.03

Tallinn receives shipment of 300,000 surgical masks

31.03

Kuressaare Hospital accepting donations during coronavirus crisis

31.03

Estonian marathon runner arrested in Kenya for breaking coronavirus rules

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: